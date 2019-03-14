ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An Athens hospital statement says “Zorba the Greek” composer Mikis Theodorakis has been discharged after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker installed.
The 94-year-old Theodorakis was admitted to a private hospital Feb. 26 and had the pacemaker implanted last week. He left hospital Thursday.
The composer won international acclaim with his prolific output and inspired millions at home for standing up to Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship.
Despite his frail health in recent years, he has continued to engage in public affairs. In January, he addressed an Athens rally against Greece’s agreement to normalize relations with neighboring Macedonia — since renamed North Macedonia.
