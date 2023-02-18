By

The Great Indoors beckons this time of year. February is also Seattle Museum Month, when those who stay at a participating downtown Seattle hotel can get half-price admission to participating museums. What better time, then, to visit our region’s wealth of museums? Here in the Puget Sound area, we’ve got museums for everyone from art lovers to history buffs, pop culture fans to transportation enthusiasts. And don’t miss the museums that are off-the-beaten-path or built from one person’s, or a community’s, passion. Here’s your guide to some of those museums. Enjoy!

2023 Museum Guide
You must be at least seven-years-old to play the collection at the Seattle Pinball Museum, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

What turns a passion or collection into a Seattle museum?

Sometimes all it takes is a spark and the desire to see your interest solidified in history to turn one person’s or community’s items from collection to museum.

Skates, program, and trophy from the mid-century competitive skating era. Contributed by the Eckroth family who operated King’s Roller rink in Tacoma until 1963. (Courtesy Washington State History Museum)

6 Puget Sound-area museums and more to delight pop culture fans

From an entire museum dedicated to your favorite sci-fi shows and movies to an homage to pinball, here are some of the places to enjoy pop culture. 

PUBLICART 091613 “Hammering Man,” 48-foot-high sculpture by Jonathan Borofsky, pays tribute to the common worker or laborer on the corner of 1st Avenue and University Street outside the Seattle Art Museum. 132687

8 Puget Sound-area museums all art lovers must visit

From Seattle to Tacoma to Bainbridge Island, these museums showcase outstanding artworks and a deep pride in local artists.

A trio of seafood rolls at MAR.KET inside the Seattle Art Museum. Picture from left to right; the hot lobster roll, the hot crab roll and the cold lobster roll.

Hungry? These 3 Seattle museums boast cafes with pretty darn good food

If you’re looking for a museum cafe that goes beyond the typical coffee-cookies-sandwich fare, look no further. Because these places are good in their own right.

Hands On Children’s Museum’s animal hospital. (Courtesy Hands On Children’s Museum)

Fantastic Puget Sound-area kids museums to keep ’em busy for hours

We’re lucky to live in a region with fantastic children’s museums. Here are some definitely worth visiting with the little ones.

Artists Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant follow the history of reindeer herders, life and migration in the exhibit “Mygration,” which runs through March.

5 museums to visit to explore the PNW’s diverse cultures

Museums across Washington are showcasing a slate of exhibits that explore the diversity and complexity of the Pacific Northwest.

Exhibits in the Museum of Curious Things include taxidermy, crypto-zoological samples, cultural artifacts and other various oddities collected over the years.

Venture off the beaten path with these 7 Western WA museums

From a mobile museum that could pop up anywhere to a museum that doesn’t shy away from death, head to these places for a unique museum experience.

LeMay-America’s Car Museum (Courtesy LeMay-America’s Car Museum)

5 Western WA museums to get transportation buffs going

Looking for a little get up and go? The region has museums dedicated to all forms of transportation, from wheels to sails and beyond.

A student absorbs the horror of train tracks leading into the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp as part of the permanent exhibit at the Holocaust Center for Humanity.

5 Western WA museums that will take history buffs back in time

Washington is rich in history. At these five museums, you can learn about the land’s natural history and original inhabitants, Seattle’s spirit of innovation and more.

