The Great Indoors beckons this time of year. February is also Seattle Museum Month, when those who stay at a participating downtown Seattle hotel can get half-price admission to participating museums. What better time, then, to visit our region’s wealth of museums? Here in the Puget Sound area, we’ve got museums for everyone from art lovers to history buffs, pop culture fans to transportation enthusiasts. And don’t miss the museums that are off-the-beaten-path or built from one person’s, or a community’s, passion. Here’s your guide to some of those museums. Enjoy!