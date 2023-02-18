The Great Indoors beckons this time of year. February is also Seattle Museum Month, when those who stay at a participating downtown Seattle hotel can get half-price admission to participating museums. What better time, then, to visit our region’s wealth of museums? Here in the Puget Sound area, we’ve got museums for everyone from art lovers to history buffs, pop culture fans to transportation enthusiasts. And don’t miss the museums that are off-the-beaten-path or built from one person’s, or a community’s, passion. Here’s your guide to some of those museums. Enjoy!
What turns a passion or collection into a Seattle museum?
Sometimes all it takes is a spark and the desire to see your interest solidified in history to turn one person’s or community’s items from collection to museum.
6 Puget Sound-area museums and more to delight pop culture fans
From an entire museum dedicated to your favorite sci-fi shows and movies to an homage to pinball, here are some of the places to enjoy pop culture.
8 Puget Sound-area museums all art lovers must visit
From Seattle to Tacoma to Bainbridge Island, these museums showcase outstanding artworks and a deep pride in local artists.
Hungry? These 3 Seattle museums boast cafes with pretty darn good food
If you’re looking for a museum cafe that goes beyond the typical coffee-cookies-sandwich fare, look no further. Because these places are good in their own right.
Fantastic Puget Sound-area kids museums to keep ’em busy for hours
We’re lucky to live in a region with fantastic children’s museums. Here are some definitely worth visiting with the little ones.
5 museums to visit to explore the PNW’s diverse cultures
Museums across Washington are showcasing a slate of exhibits that explore the diversity and complexity of the Pacific Northwest.
Venture off the beaten path with these 7 Western WA museums
From a mobile museum that could pop up anywhere to a museum that doesn’t shy away from death, head to these places for a unique museum experience.
5 Western WA museums to get transportation buffs going
Looking for a little get up and go? The region has museums dedicated to all forms of transportation, from wheels to sails and beyond.
5 Western WA museums that will take history buffs back in time
Washington is rich in history. At these five museums, you can learn about the land’s natural history and original inhabitants, Seattle’s spirit of innovation and more.
