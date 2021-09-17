Arts lovers rejoice! This fall marks the return of live, in-person performances for a number of arts groups, joining museums, galleries and other venues that have been open a while longer. And just because some events are live again doesn’t mean there aren’t virtual ones as well. Here are some of the arts events happening in the Seattle area this fall, some in-person, some online. Please keep in mind that given the persistently high COVID-19 case count, COVID protocols and other details for events are subject to change. Please check your event’s website for the latest information, and heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.