ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — This year’s finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame are about to be revealed.

Hall officials say they will announce the Class of 2019 contenders on Thursday morning.

The winners will be inducted May 2.

Players can weigh in by casting a “Player’s Choice” ballot through March 28 at the website: www.worldvideogamehalloffame.org .

The hall is located inside The Strong museum in Rochester, which also houses the National Toy Hall of Fame. It inducted its first class in 2015, honoring individual electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile.

To be considered for induction, games have to have left a mark on the video game industry or pop culture and been popular over time.