Entertainment World Rhythm Festival brings the beat Originally published April 28, 2018 at 8:27 pmUpdated April 28, 2018 at 8:28 pm World Rhythm Festival brings the beatBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seattle’s ByDesign Film Festival reflects, reconstructs community A one-painting Basquiat exhibition arrives at Seattle Art Museum Creating melodrama in Seattle Related Stories MSNBC host Joy Reid says she did not write homophobic posts on her blog ‘We had to start from ground zero’: Woman recounts husband’s recovery after stroke at 35,000 feet Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories MSNBC host Joy Reid says she did not write homophobic posts on her blog April 28, 2018 ‘We had to start from ground zero’: Woman recounts husband’s recovery after stroke at 35,000 feet April 27, 2018 Theater subscription service MoviePass tightens plans April 27, 2018 Tom Brokaw ‘hurt and unmoored’ by sex harassment allegations April 27, 2018 More Photo Galleries Seattle’s ByDesign Film Festival reflects, reconstructs community A one-painting Basquiat exhibition arrives at Seattle Art Museum Creating melodrama in Seattle Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMSNBC host Joy Reid says she did not write homophobic posts on her blog
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.