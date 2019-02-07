NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Woody Allen is suing Amazon for at least $68 million, saying that the company ended a four-picture movie deal last year after old accusations against him resurfaced in the press.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says that Amazon knew about a “25-year-old” allegation before signing with Allen in 2017, but still used it as an excuse to back out of the deal.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7-years-old, which Allen has denied. Farrow talked about the allegations in a TV interview for the first time in 2018. The lawsuit doesn’t mention Farrow by name.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel
- Book-It takes on the raw pain, gallows humor of addiction with 'American Junkie'
- Seattle Symphony is up for 3 Grammys. Here's a beginners guide to enjoying the Symphony.
- Ariana Grande tried to fix her Japanese tattoo, but it still doesn't mean what she wanted it to
- Coroner: Model and actress Kim Porter died from pneumonia
According to the complaint, Allen finished a film that Amazon never released.