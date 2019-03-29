PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who had a popular YouTube channel featuring children has pleaded not guilty to charges she abused some of her seven adopted children by pepper-spraying them, striking them with a hanger and making them take ice baths.

Pinal County Attorney’s spokeswoman Christy Wilcox says Machelle Hobson entered her plea Friday and remains in custody.

Hobson is accused of such things as using pepper spray on a child’s genitals, applying a lighter or stun gun to a victim’s genitals, arm or other body parts, and causing them to suffer malnourishment.

Authorities have previously said Hobson locked up the children in a closet for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.

YouTube has since terminated Hobson’s channel after determining it violated guidelines.