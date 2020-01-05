“Unbelievable,” the Netflix drama series based on a Lynnwood rape case, was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards but did not win any.

Here are the winning films, TV shows, actors and production teams from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“1917”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — “Rocketman”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Missing Link”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Parasite” (South Korea)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Fleabag”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Chernobyl”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Seattle Times staff contributed to this report.