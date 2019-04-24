After 10 years and a whopping 21 movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is closing the chapter (or at least so we think) on its Avengers phase, with “Avengers: Endgame.” Some of our staff members, and self-proclaimed Marvel experts, sat down to discuss their favorite moments from the MCU and contemplate what’s to come for “Endgame.” Beware: spoilers ahead on everything from “Iron Man” (2008) to “Captain Marvel” (2019)!

Click here to go to the full list of MCU movies that have come out so far.

Which is your favorite Marvel movie?

MOH KLOUB, Education Lab engagement editor: “Captain America: Civil War,” because I love unnecessary drama. It’s tough though, because the first “Avengers” is a classic and Spider-Man is my favorite superhero. Shout-out to Tobey Maguire but Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker.

SCOTT GREENSTONE, Project Homeless engagement editor: “Iron Man” will always have my heart because it was the first time since I was a kid that I fell in love with a new superhero. But “Black Panther” has my head — the best superhero movies are the subversive and political ones (“Winter Soldier,” “Civil War” and “Iron Man”) and none of those are more relevant or beautifully made than “Panther.”

AMY WONG, features producer: To answer this question correctly (it appears my colleagues have picked multiple favorites, ahem), my favorite is “Captain America: Civil War.” I went into this movie Team Cap and left firmly Team Iron Man; it’s a truly great feat for a movie to get me to turn against the love of my life, Chris Evans.

What’s your favorite scene out of the whole series?

AMY: I think I actually gasped at the Matt Damon cameo in “Thor: Ragnarok.” In my heart it’s canon that Matt Damon exists in the MCU and Loki kidnapped him from Earth to be in his dumb play.

Advertising

SCOTT: The shawarma scene from the original “Avengers,” obviously, and I love it more now than I did then: They haven’t made it a recurring gag or run it into the ground, and it does what no superhero movie does — show normal life — simply, in 30 seconds.

MOH: Any scene with Spider-Man is immediately better, but the scene where they circle up for the first time in New York from the original “Avengers” is movie history. I’ll agree with Scott about the shawarma scene too because I felt very represented on-screen for the first time. Represented and hungry.

What’s your biggest pet peeve about the MCU?

AMY: That they’ve already scheduled/advertised sequels for characters that “died” in “Infinity War“! I was shattered at the end of “Infinity War” after so many of my favorite characters dissipated into nothing, before immediately remembering that they’ll have to come back to life for their upcoming movies. Do you people have no interest in creating real stakes??

MOH: They tried so hard to remove the gauntlet from Thanos’ arm in “Infinity War” like none of them had the ability to just cut it off. Iron Man was playing tug of war like his outfit isn’t a nuclear weapon. Dr. Strange is a WIZARD but no let’s just pull on the bad guy’s arm. Look, I expect that from someone useless like Hawkeye, but he wasn’t even there to scapegoat.

SCOTT: The villains are usually underwhelming, and they’re running out of good ones. If you told 10-year-old me I’d one day go to see a Spider-Man movie where the villain was the kid from Donnie Darko as Mysterio, I’d be horrified. Spider-Man is the only Marvel character who has loads of great villains in the comics. I just hope “Spider-Man: Home Is Where the Heart Is” or whatever they call No. 3 doesn’t star Kraven the Hunter.

Which character are you most looking forward to seeing avenge in “Endgame”?

MOH: Thor & Captain Marvel are the new Wade & LeBron. I don’t see Thanos coming out of that without being dunked on a few times. I’m also hoping the Hulk comes out of hiding for the rematch of the century, because so far he may as well have been playing his character from “Spotlight.”

Advertising

AMY: I thought Captain Marvel was too powerful for her own movie, so I’m ready to see her face off against a comparable villain. If she can literally rip through an entire spaceship like it’s no big deal, I can’t wait to see her take on Thanos. In the great words of Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, “I’m gonna punch him into the sun.”

SCOTT: I think everyone’s answer is Captain Marvel, but I’m more excited to see her take the dudes on her team down a notch (read: Tony). There’s still way too much testosterone on the Avengers.

Who do you want to see make it out alive?

MOH: I’m going to jinx this but Iron Man, the only human who Thanos already knew by name. That’s intergalactic clout. Who else has survived flying through a wormhole and getting a moon thrown at them? They should also bring back Nick Fury to at least finish his last words from “Infinity War.”

SCOTT: If they completely reverse Thanos’ finger-snap, I’m looking for every one of the original team to die. I don’t need to see another Iron Man or Captain America movie, I’m not holding out for a Hulk or Black Widow movie, and even though it sounds like Taika Waititi might direct a “Thor 4,” Hollywood’s fourth-superhero-movie track record is really bad.

AMY: Wakanda did not sacrifice their army and safety just for T’Challa to poof out of there so quickly. Although Chadwick Boseman is so tired of doing the Wakanda Forever salute that he probably would like to stay dead.

Every Marvel movie in production order leading up to “Avengers: Endgame”

“Iron Man” (2008)

“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

“Thor” (2011)

“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

“The Avengers” (2012)

“Iron Man 3” (2013)

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

“Ant-Man” (2015)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

“Black Panther” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

“Captain Marvel” (2019)

Also, it’s not too late to go back and re-watch all 21 movies in chronological order before you go out to see “Avengers: Endgame”