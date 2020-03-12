Update, 4:30 p.m.: Seattle Art Museum announced that SAM, Seattle Asian Art Museum and the PACCAR Pavilion at Olympic Sculpture Park — are closing until March 31. The park will remain open and free to the public.

From earlier:

Looking to escape coronavirus worries in the quiet of a museum? Call first; many are temporarily closing their doors. Here’s the latest news on what museums in the area are planning.

Seattle Art Museum and Asian Art Museum: As of Thursday, both museums (as well as Olympic Sculpture Park) remain open for regular hours. However, all events (film screenings, concerts, workshops) have been canceled through March 31. In addition, libraries and children’s play areas are closed, touchscreens are shut down, and the museum urges all patrons to follow current public health guidelines.

Burke Museum: The Burke, on the University of Washington campus, is closed through March 31. All events through the end of the month are postponed.

Frye Art Museum: The Frye is closed through March 31, which includes the shop and cafe; all public programs are suspended through April 30.

Museum of Flight: As of Thursday at 5 p.m., the museum is closed to the public temporarily, with no re-opening date set. Virtual tours are available during this time.

MOHAI: The Museum of History and Industry is temporarily closed as of Thursday; no re-opening date is set.

MoPOP: The Museum of Pop Culture is temporarily closing its doors as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and has not set a re-opening date. All public events through the month of March are canceled.