Tired of sticking to your couch each time you want to watch a movie in the summer? Or missing out on the beautiful weather while inside a dark movie theater? Luckily, there are dozens of outdoor movie options across the state that allow you to kick back, relax and watch your favorite films, new and old, outside!

Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check for cancellations due to rain.

(Note: Please check venue websites to confirm dates and look for updates.)

Popcorn in the Park Movie Series — Marysville

Saturdays at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) in Jennings Park, 6915 Armar Road. Visit marysvillewa.gov/698/Summer-Movies-in-the-Park for more information. Free popcorn!

July 13: “A Dog’s Way Home” (PG)

July 20: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG)

July 27: “Bumblebee” (PG)

Aug. 3: “Incredibles 2” (PG)

Aug. 10: “The Karate Kid” (PG)

Mural Amphitheatre Free Bite Movie Night — Seattle

Admission begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. Food vendors will be around until 11 p.m. for MUNCHIES @ The Mural. Those over 21 can visit The Mural Beer Garden during the movie, as well. Visit biteofseattle.com/free-movie-night-1 for more information.

July 19: “Wayne’s World” (PG-13)

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema — Bellingham

Movies will be shown at the Fairhaven Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue. Tickets are $5 and children under 5 can watch for free. The event is bring-your-own seating, but lawn chairs are only permitted on the limited brick area around the grass. Hammocks are not allowed. Outside food and nonalcoholic drinks can be brought but there will also be hot food and snacks available for purchase. Visit epiceap.com/fairhaven-outdoor-cinema/ for more information.

June 22: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13)

June 29: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG)

July 6: “Top Gun” (PG)

July 13: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13)

July 20: “Mary Poppins Returns” (PG)

July 27: “10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13)

Aug. 3: “Jurassic Park” (PG-13)

Aug. 10: “How to Train Your Dragon 3” (PG)

Aug. 17: “Grease” (PG-13)

Aug. 24: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

Drive-In Movies at LeMay — America’s Car Museum — Tacoma

Parking for the show starts at 4:30 p.m. and movies start at dusk (around 9 p.m.) at the museum, 2702 E. D St. It is recommended to arrive early as spots fill up fast. Movies are free, but does not include museum admission. Picnic concessions will be available and movies can be watched from your car or a blanket/chair. Visit americascarmuseum.org for more information.

July 6: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13)

July 27: “The Goonies” (PG)

Aug. 10: “How to Train Your Dragon 3” (PG)

Aug 24: “Captain Marvel” (PG-13) or “Bumblebee” (PG-13)

Friday Fun Family Movie Nights in the Park — Gig Harbor

Free movies start at dusk in Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive.. Blankets and chairs welcome. Arrive early to enjoy premovie activities proved by Harbor WildWatch. Visit gigharborguide.com/movies-in-the-park/ for more information.

July 5: “The Neverending Story” (PG), 9:15 p.m.

July 12: “Inside Out” (PG), 9 p.m.

July 19: “Mary Poppins” (1964, G), 9 p.m.

July 26: “Mary Poppins Returns” (PG), 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 2: “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” (PG), 8:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park — Pierce County

Free, family-friendly movies start at dusk. Preshow activities and games start at 7 p.m. Bliss Creamery and Sirius Wood Fired Pizza will be the concessions on site. All movies shown at Meridian Habitat Park, 14422 Meridian E., South Hill Puyallup, except “The Little Mermaid” which will be shown at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma. Blankets and lawn chairs permitted. Visit co.pierce.wa.us/3328/Movies-In-the-Park for more information.

July 12: “Bolt” (PG)

July 26: “The Lego Movie 2” (PG)

Aug. 16: “The Little Mermaid” (PG)

Aug. 23: “Dumbo” (2019, PG)

Summer Sounds and Cinema — Auburn

Free movies at dusk at Lea Hill Park, 31693 124th Ave. S.E.. Live entertainment before movies start at 6 or 7 p.m. Food concessions/trucks, inflatable rides and an art activity will be at all events. Visit auburnwa.gov for more information.

July 26: “Incredibles 2” (PG)

Aug. 2: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG)

Aug. 9: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (PG)

Outdoor Movies — Renton

Most movies are free and start at dusk. Low-back chairs and blankets are recommended. Premovie entertainment starts at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. Each movie is at a different location. Visit rentonwa.gov/ for more information.

July 20: “Aquaman” (PG-13) at Piazza Park, 233 Burnett Ave. S.

Aug. 9: “How to Train Your Dragon 3” (PG) at Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway. . Admission $5.

Aug. 16: “Incredibles 2” (PG) at Tiffany Park, 1902 Lake Youngs Way S.E.

Aug. 23: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse” (PG) at Highlands Neighborhood Center, 800 Edmonds Ave. N.E.

Movies in the Park – Tacoma

Free movies at dusk. Blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks permitted. Locations vary.

July 19: Movie TBA at Kandle Park, 2323 N. Shirley St.

July 27: Movie TBA at Wright Park, 501 S. I St.

Aug. 9: “Mary Poppins Returns” (PG) at Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. N.E.

Aug. 16: “How to Train Your Dragon” (PG) at Stewart Heights Park, 5715 Reginald Gutierrez Lane.

Aug. 23: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) at STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St.

Skyway Outdoor Cinema — Seattle

Food trucks open at 7 p.m., preshow starts at 8 p.m., and movie begins at 9 p.m at Skyway Outdoor Cinema, 12610 76th Ave. S. Blankets and chairs allowed. Visit mywesthill.org/skyway-outdoor-cinema/ for more information.

Aug. 2: “Incredibles 2” (PG)

Aug. 9: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

Aug. 16: “Aquaman” (PG-13)

Aug. 23: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG)

Sail-in Cinema — Everett

Free movies can be watched July 19-Aug. 23 from the water at the Port of Everett’s North Guest Docks 6 & 7, 1205 Craftsman Way #200, or on land at Boxcar Park, 1200 Millwright Loop W. Free popcorn available. Concession items, including adult beverages for those 21 and older, available for purchase. All movies to be determined. Visit portofeverett.com/recreation/sail-in-cinema for more information.

Other places to view outdoor movies

These venues typically show outdoor movies but, as of this writing, haven’t released their schedules yet. Check their websites for updated information.

Allan Yorke Park

Peddler Brewing Company

Bellevue Downtown Park

Marymoor Park

Willis Tucker Community Park

Crossroads Community Park

Chambers Creek Regional Park

Lake Tye Park

Shilshole Bay Marina

Seattle Outdoor Cinema (formerly Fremont Original Outdoor Cinema)

Carillon Point