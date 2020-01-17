There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, early Lunar New Year festivities and no more snow! Sure, it’ll be rainy, but if you’re getting an extra day off, use it to refresh and recharge. Plan how to do so by checking out these weekend events and activities.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Get out

Movies

If you’ve been itching for the first “Bad Boys” movie in 17 years, it’s here!

The tale of Doctor Dolittle gets re-imagined in “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr.

See the culturally relevant and dramatically compelling Oscar-nominated “Les Misérables,” from French director and screenwriter Ladj Ly.

For more movies opening this weekend and quick snapshots of the movies above, see our movie roundup.

Food and drink

Three words: steaming spicy noodles. Sounds good, right? You can find some at Nine Way in Redmond.

For big halal steaks, chicken tikka, spicy chutney and more, head to Maza Grill in Kent.

Stay in

See where you can stream Oscar-nominated films and catch up before the awards show on Feb. 9.

Not too interested in the nominated films this year? Here are some other titles you can stream now.

Are you someone who despises pop music? You might be surprised to find there’s a lot that goes into it. Let podcasters Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding enlighten you with their new book, “Switched on Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why It Matters.”

Let the rain be the soundtrack to a cozy afternoon of reading. Need a new book? Try one of the top local or national fiction bestsellers. Or, go for Sayed Kashua’s “Track Changes,” a novel about how sad, fractured and tricky cultural identity can get. Still looking? How about a good ‘ol detective novel?

Family event of the week

Head to the mountains for a quick winter getaway the whole family can enjoy. But if you’re planning to ski, just be sure you secure lift tickets before hitting the road.

Recommended date night

Cook, chat and connect over a hot-pot meal for Lunar New Year. Don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered on how to make it happen, from equipment to ingredients.

We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.