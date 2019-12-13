While we might get a break from the rain on Saturday, it’s going to be mostly wet these next few days. Quite a bit of snow is also expected to hit the mountain passes. Whether you want to stay dry indoors or get active in the snow, let us help you plan your weekend with these recommended events and activities.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Snow much fun

Pack up your gear and head to Olympic National Park, where you can brave unique runs at Hurricane Ridge.

You could stay in a hut in the Mount Rainier foothills for just $15 a night.

If you’re not quite ready to hit the ski slopes, try some of these more low-key winter sports.

Not sure where you want to ski yet? Check out this guide of resorts within a four-hour drive of Seattle.

Are you over the age of 80? Do you still ski? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, you should know about these two Western Washington ski resorts.

Get out

Movies

Watch the highly cinematic true-life story of the security guard who found an incendiary device on the grounds of the 19996 Olympic Games in “Richard Jewell.”

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio in the inspired-by-true-events film “The Two Popes.”

For the silly but satisfying sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” see “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Find more movies coming out this weekend in our movie roundup.

Food and drink

Looking for a new place to eat? Luckily for you, food writer Tan Vinh found 17 recently opened restaurants.

Want a good steak without having to go to a fancy steakhouse? Try the cozy neighborhood joint “JaK’s Grill.”

It’s hot-chocolate season! Get a brief history of the rich drink and suggestions as to where to find the best cup in Seattle in this essay.

Already thinking about what to make for your holiday meal? Get some ideas on how to cook for different dietary needs as well as a recipe for bourbon pecan pie.

Stay in

Family event of the week

It’s Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary and she’s celebrating with an interactive pop-up in Bellevue! Get your camera’s ready because it is VERY Instagrammable.

Recommended date night

Bust out your skates at one of the ice rinks Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario visited.

We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.