While we might get a break from the rain on Saturday, it’s going to be mostly wet these next few days. Quite a bit of snow is also expected to hit the mountain passes. Whether you want to stay dry indoors or get active in the snow, let us help you plan your weekend with these recommended events and activities.
Snow much fun
- Pack up your gear and head to Olympic National Park, where you can brave unique runs at Hurricane Ridge.
- You could stay in a hut in the Mount Rainier foothills for just $15 a night.
- If you’re not quite ready to hit the ski slopes, try some of these more low-key winter sports.
- Not sure where you want to ski yet? Check out this guide of resorts within a four-hour drive of Seattle.
- Are you over the age of 80? Do you still ski? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, you should know about these two Western Washington ski resorts.
Get out
- For an epic, 16th-century romance coupled with songs by ’80s new-wave band The Go-Go’s, see “Head Over Heels” at ArtsWest through Dec. 19. The hilarious “A Very Die Hard Christmas” at Seattle Public Theater is sold out this weekend, but take some time to get your tickets for another showing before they’re gone!
- The hilarious Trevor Noah will be at the Tacoma Dome tonight. Snag a last-minute ticket if you’re in the mood for a good laugh. If you don’t want to venture out south, mellow out to some country-rock tunes from Lola Kirke at Sunset Tavern. For more music and comedy events happening this weekend, check out our nightlife listings.
- Santa Clauses are coming to town. Get in the holiday spirit at SantaCon on Saturday. If you still have holiday shopping to do, make a stop at the Renegade Craft Fair at Magnuson Park. For more events happening this weekend and throughout the week, filter through our community calendar.
- If you want to see five new dance works from emerging choreographers, plan to go to “Next Fest 2019: Ritual and Rebellion” at Velocity Dance Center. For a existential and holiday-themed Q&A with comedian Emmett Montgomery, see “Sugar Plum Gary” at 18th and Union. For more recommended events happening this month, consult our December Look Ahead.
- Take advantage of the dry weather this Saturday and hike Camp Long in West Seattle.
- See the comedic holiday-themed variety show “Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas!” at Re-Bar.
Movies
- Watch the highly cinematic true-life story of the security guard who found an incendiary device on the grounds of the 19996 Olympic Games in “Richard Jewell.”
- Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio in the inspired-by-true-events film “The Two Popes.”
- For the silly but satisfying sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” see “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
- Find more movies coming out this weekend in our movie roundup.
Food and drink
- Looking for a new place to eat? Luckily for you, food writer Tan Vinh found 17 recently opened restaurants.
- Want a good steak without having to go to a fancy steakhouse? Try the cozy neighborhood joint “JaK’s Grill.”
- It’s hot-chocolate season! Get a brief history of the rich drink and suggestions as to where to find the best cup in Seattle in this essay.
- Already thinking about what to make for your holiday meal? Get some ideas on how to cook for different dietary needs as well as a recipe for bourbon pecan pie.
Stay in
- Cozy up with one of these local top fiction bestsellers. Or, see what the nation thinks instead.
- Maybe one of Bill Gates’ five favorite books of 2019 will be perfect for someone on your gift list.
- Prefer to listen rather than read? Get lost in these seven audiobook mystery series.
- Watch chef Marcus Samuelsson hop from one Seattle Filipino restaurant to another in “No Passport Required” airing on PBS at 9 tonight.
- Feel the chill of winter without risking an injury with these icy thrillers.
- Grab your favorite blanket, turn on your tea kettle and settle in with these titles now streaming. Or, if you haven’t seen the first episode of “The L Word” sequel series “The L Word: Generation Q,” catch up before the second episode airs Sunday on Showtime.
Family event of the week
- It’s Hello Kitty’s 45th anniversary and she’s celebrating with an interactive pop-up in Bellevue! Get your camera’s ready because it is VERY Instagrammable.
Recommended date night
- Bust out your skates at one of the ice rinks Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario visited.
