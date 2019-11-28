Looking for last-minute Thanksgiving tips or outings? Maybe you need ideas for activities to do with your relatives over the holiday weekend? Whether you’ve already started the Thanksgiving festivities or still haven’t made a game plan, let this guide help you make the most of these food and family-filled days.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Thanksgiving

Get out

Movies

Take a break from your family drama and watch someone else’s in Trey Edward Schultz’s “Waves,” staring “This Is Us” actor Sterling K. Brown.

See Adam Driver (“Girls,” “Star Wars”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Avengers,” “Lost in Translation”) in the “Kramer vs. Kramer”-like drama “Marriage Story.”

For a powerful and devastating on-the-run drama, go for “Queen & Slim,” starring Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith.

Watch Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway in the based-on-fact story of Cincinnati attorney Rob Bilott in “Dark Waters.”

Find some relief from the stress of the holiday season with the silly, but sharp, whodunit “Knives Out.”

For quick snapshots of the movies listed above, see this week’s movie roundup.

Food and drink

Take a break from the turkey and stuffing and try something new at South Lake Union’s District H. While you’re there, pick up some of these recommended snacks from our resident Queen of Snacks, Amy Wong.

Warm up with slurp-worthy Taiwanese soup at Fremont’s 19 Gold.

Treat your visiting relatives without breaking the bank at these four new happy hours.

Stay in

If you’re overwhelmed by family and food, take a time-out with one of these crime-fiction books.

Follow in the footsteps of Grammy-nominated, Maple Valley-based singer Brandi Carlile and read what she’s reading.

Take your food coma to the couch and turn on one of these now streaming titles.

We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.