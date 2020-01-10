It’s going to be a cold and wet weekend. Depending on where you are, you may even see some snow. Regardless, this weekend calls for spending time inside. Stay warm and safe without sacrificing fun with these indoor events and activities.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Indoor events

Movies

Food and drink

Stay in

Stream “Aladdin” (2019), “Joker,” “Midsommar” and more on your favorite streaming services.

Shake off the post-holiday blues by getting lost in a new book.

Start reading these 2020 Book Awards winners from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association if you haven’t already.

Prepare for the Oscar nominations on Monday and compare your picks with our critic’s.

Get inspired by the testers and game creators at Playtest NW and host a game night. Or, try your hand at creating a game from scratch!

Family event of the week

Take your young reader to Elliott Bay Book Co. on Saturday for a reading and discussion of “Chicken of the Sea,” the new children’s book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and his son Ellison.

Recommended date night

