It’s going to be a cold and wet weekend. Depending on where you are, you may even see some snow. Regardless, this weekend calls for spending time inside. Stay warm and safe without sacrificing fun with these indoor events and activities.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Indoor events
- See Monster Trucks race and perform tricks at Monster Jam at the Tacoma Dome. For a more relaxed, educational experience, the Museum of History & Industry is hosting “A Celebration of South Asian Resilience” on Saturday in conjunction with its “Beyond Bollywood” exhibit (through Jan. 26). For more events, including a flea market and yoga session, see our community calendar.
- Take a trip to the 1770s with Seattle Shakespeare Company and see “The Rivals.”
- Seattle Opera’s production of “Eugene Onegin” opens Saturday.
- A young-adult author and a historical-crime novelist walk into a bookstore … Find out how that joke ends for yourself on Saturday at the University Book Store for a conversation with authors Kim Zarins and Candace Robb.
- Head to the Seattle Symphony for a performance of Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto “Emperor.”
- View conceptually and visually rich work by 14 artists at the “In Plain Sight” exhibit at Henry Art Gallery.
- Participate in the fun of rock climbing without any of the cold at the Seattle Bouldering Project.
Movies
- See the emotional, yet inspiring, story of “Just Mercy,” based on the memoir of the same name by Bryan Stevenson.
- Take a journey with two young British soldiers during World War I in “1917,” which just won Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Motion Picture — Drama.
- For more movie snapshots, including “Underwater” and “Like a Boss,” see this week’s movie roundup.
Food and drink
- Try something new, like the spicy-sour fish soup at Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish that will help you break a sweat despite the cold weather.
- Treat yourself to a yummy cocktail at one of these new Capitol Hill bars.
- Never had Caribbean food before? The folks at Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack will fix that for you. (Hint: it’s a good time to try the oxtail stew.)
Stay in
- Stream “Aladdin” (2019), “Joker,” “Midsommar” and more on your favorite streaming services.
- Shake off the post-holiday blues by getting lost in a new book.
- Start reading these 2020 Book Awards winners from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association if you haven’t already.
- Prepare for the Oscar nominations on Monday and compare your picks with our critic’s.
- Get inspired by the testers and game creators at Playtest NW and host a game night. Or, try your hand at creating a game from scratch!
Family event of the week
- Take your young reader to Elliott Bay Book Co. on Saturday for a reading and discussion of “Chicken of the Sea,” the new children’s book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and his son Ellison.
Recommended date night
- Enjoy a music or comedy show. Catch comedian Patton Oswalt, a David Bowie tribute and more this weekend.
We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.