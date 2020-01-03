The holidays are over and it’s time to get back to reality. Amid all the fun and food, it can also be a tiring time. Shake off the burnout and decompress with these events and activities.
Get out
- Learn about the Indian immigrant experience at the “Beyond Bollywood” exhibit at MOHAI.
- Hear local author Tarryn Fisher talk about her new novel, “The Wives,” at Third Place Books.
- See art from Seattle artists Klara Glosova and Mya Kerner at Linda Hodges Gallery starting Saturday.
- Celebrate the first Friday of 2020 and dance the night away at Chop Suey’s Candi Pop dance party. Or, see what goofiness will ensue at Jet City Improv’s Shot Prov show on Saturday. For more nightlife events, see our listing.
- Browse for ways to spruce up your home in the new year at the Puyallup Home and Garden Show. If you want to get active, embrace the gloomy weather and participate in the Worst Day of the Year Run. If it helps, there will be an after party at McMenamins Anderson School!
- It’s also the final weekend to experience the “Prince From Minneapolis” exhibit at the MoPOP.
Movies
- For a personal and mournful drama about one man’s navigation of his sexual identity in Guatemala City, see “Temblores.”
- Get spooked with “The Grudge.” Star John Cho talks about the horror reboot, which follows the 2004 movie of the same name and the 2002 Japanese film that inspired it, “Ju-On: The Grudge.”
- Take an inside look at the life of a family of emergency medical workers in Mexico City in “Midnight Family.”
Food and drink
- Visit the Ballard PCC for seafood cioppino, a yogurt bar, taco salad and more.
- Wind down at one of these new wine-tasting rooms around Seattle.
- Ever had KFC? Korean fried chicken, that is! Try some at Lazy Susan in Lower Queen Anne. Find more happy-hour deals at these other Seattle-area bars.
- For “jianbing” — savory Chinese-style crepes — made fast, go to Me + Crêpe in Bellevue.
Stay in
- You deserve some TV time. See what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more.
- If cooking more is one of your resolutions for the new year, look to these cookbooks as a starting point.
- Try your hand attacking Bang Bang Kitchen‘s Cornmeal Pancakes with Green Chile Compound Butter.
- From avalanche training to lantern tours, plan for your next outdoor adventure.
- Finish all the books on your bedside table to make room for these new titles coming later this year.
Family event of the week
- If you’re still in the holiday spirit, it’s the last weekend for Lumaze, the indoor winter festival with lights, entertainment and more.
Recommended date night
- Start 2020 on a fancy note and hit up the new Champagne bar in Sodo.
