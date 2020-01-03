The holidays are over and it’s time to get back to reality. Amid all the fun and food, it can also be a tiring time. Shake off the burnout and decompress with these events and activities.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Get out

Movies

For a personal and mournful drama about one man’s navigation of his sexual identity in Guatemala City, see “Temblores.”

Get spooked with “The Grudge.” Star John Cho talks about the horror reboot, which follows the 2004 movie of the same name and the 2002 Japanese film that inspired it, “Ju-On: The Grudge.”

Take an inside look at the life of a family of emergency medical workers in Mexico City in “Midnight Family.”

Food and drink

Stay in

You deserve some TV time. See what’s streaming this month on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more.

If cooking more is one of your resolutions for the new year, look to these cookbooks as a starting point.

Try your hand attacking Bang Bang Kitchen‘s Cornmeal Pancakes with Green Chile Compound Butter.

From avalanche training to lantern tours, plan for your next outdoor adventure.

Finish all the books on your bedside table to make room for these new titles coming later this year.

Family event of the week

If you’re still in the holiday spirit, it’s the last weekend for Lumaze, the indoor winter festival with lights, entertainment and more.

Recommended date night

Start 2020 on a fancy note and hit up the new Champagne bar in Sodo.

