On chilly fall days, it’s easy to want nothing more than to curl up with tea, a good book or show, and sink into a cozy wonderland. However, if you do decide to get out this weekend, there is plenty for you to do. Not sure where to start? Here’s a roundup of recommended events sure to fill your weekend with food, entertainment and fun.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Live events
- If you’re looking for one play about the French Revolution and another about art-world machinations, look no further than 12th Avenue Arts.
- If “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz was your jam in 2008 (maybe it still is?) you have the chance to hear it live when he comes to the Paramount with folk-rockers Raining Jane this weekend.
- Catch the Pacific Northwest Ballet program “Locally Sourced,” featuring three world-premiere ballets from local choreographers.
- Hear “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me” author Adrienne Brodeur speak in conversation with Seattle novelist Danya Kukafka (“Girl in Snow”) at Elliott Bay Book Co.
- Celebrate Veterans Day at the Veterans Day Parade in Auburn. Find more Veterans Day events to visit in this week’s community calendar.
- It’s the last weekend to catch “Pavilion,” the small, tender play by Craig Wright; “Introductions,” the J. Rinehart Gallery group exhibition; and Ginny Ruffner’s exhibit “Alternative Myths.”
Food and drink
- Tacos are always a good idea. Find some delectable tacos de guisado, or stew tacos, at Xochi (closed Sundays) in Issaquah.
- That’s of course not to be confused with Dochi, the doughnut shop in Seattle’s Uwajimaya serving up delicious mochi doughnuts.
- Hit up happy hour at Valentinetti’s for $5 drinks and classic Italian noshes including meatballs, ricotta gnocchi and a fried mozzarella sandwich.
- If you’re willing to shell out up to $26 for a bowl of very Instagrammable ramen, visit Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new Chinatown International District restaurant Momosan Ramen & Sake.
Get out
- Take a (fall) hike! Savor the fleeting beauty of fall foliage at Kubota Garden.
- If you haven’t heard, the MLS Cup is coming to Seattle! Unfortunately, if you’re looking to snag tickets, you’re out of luck — it’s sold out, but you can still watch from the comfort of these bars. If you are going to the game, or just want to be a part of the pre-game atmosphere, check out some of these activities happening before kickoff.
- Visit the mouse-sized portal that has appeared at the Fremont Bridge, a whimsical installation by Minneapolis-based street artist Mows510.
Movies and streaming
- See “Last Christmas,” starring Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”). It did leave our movie critic with a lot of questions, but you could at least go for the fabulous elf costume.
- Watch “Doctor Sleep,” a movie this reviewer calls “a monumental achievement of tension, suspense, forgiveness and sacrifice.”
- Another option is “Pain and Glory,” a film, starring Antonio Banderas, about an aging Spanish film director struggling with physical ailments and an inability to continue his work.
- For an action-packed World War II movie, try “Midway.”
- For even more movie suggestions, see our roundup of movies opening this weekend.
- If you’ve made it this far and still don’t plan to leave the house, see what’s new on streaming services.
- Keep sipping that tea and start reading the latest selection for Moira’s Book Club, “My Sister, the Serial Killer.” Or, try one of these new paperbacks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.