On chilly fall days, it’s easy to want nothing more than to curl up with tea, a good book or show, and sink into a cozy wonderland. However, if you do decide to get out this weekend, there is plenty for you to do. Not sure where to start? Here’s a roundup of recommended events sure to fill your weekend with food, entertainment and fun.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Live events

Food and drink

Tacos are always a good idea. Find some delectable tacos de guisado, or stew tacos, at Xochi (closed Sundays) in Issaquah.

That’s of course not to be confused with Dochi, the doughnut shop in Seattle’s Uwajimaya serving up delicious mochi doughnuts.

Hit up happy hour at Valentinetti’s for $5 drinks and classic Italian noshes including meatballs, ricotta gnocchi and a fried mozzarella sandwich.

If you’re willing to shell out up to $26 for a bowl of very Instagrammable ramen, visit Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new Chinatown International District restaurant Momosan Ramen & Sake.

Get out

Take a (fall) hike! Savor the fleeting beauty of fall foliage at Kubota Garden.

If you haven’t heard, the MLS Cup is coming to Seattle! Unfortunately, if you’re looking to snag tickets, you’re out of luck — it’s sold out, but you can still watch from the comfort of these bars. If you are going to the game, or just want to be a part of the pre-game atmosphere, check out some of these activities happening before kickoff.

Visit the mouse-sized portal that has appeared at the Fremont Bridge, a whimsical installation by Minneapolis-based street artist Mows510.

Movies and streaming