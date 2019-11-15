It’s already the middle of the month, the weekend forecast is looking rainy and Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, you’re not alone. It’s important to practice some self-care in these busy and gloomy times. Relieve some stress this weekend by checking out these events and activities.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Live events

Movies

If you haven’t heard, Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren are in a movie together and that’s all you really need to know. See “The Good Liar,” based on the novel by Nicholas Searle.

Speaking of exciting acting duos, Matt Damon and Christian Bale are also in a movie together — “Ford v Ferrari.” Our critic calls it “a rollicking true story well told, and a moving depiction of male friendship.”

If you have 3½ hours to spare, see Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” The film will also be available to stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 27.

Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot is yet another option for your weekend movie plans.

Seattle indie-rock band Pedro The Lion’s David Bazan is the subject of the documentary “Strange Negotiations,” playing at the Northwest Film Forum this weekend. Bazan will also be performing at the SMASH benefit concert on Nov. 24.

For more films opening this weekend, see our movie roundup.

Food

If you’re like me and find solace in a good burger every once in a while, see if you’ve had any of these great, under-the-radar burgers. If not, go get one!

For creative, affordable and modern Korean favorites like chicken wings and bulgogi, try Paju in Lower Queen Anne.

Doughnuts, tacos and roasted corn were just a few of the goodies our food writer got to try while exploring all the lovely snacking options White Center has to offer. Follow in her footsteps and snack away!

Go for a drink at the newly opened Georgetown Brewing tasting room, or try Bellingham favorite Aslan Brewing, now open in Fremont.

Stay in

We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.