Fourth of July usually means barbecues, fireworks displays and gatherings with friends and family. Thanks to the pandemic, the holiday may look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean the weekend has to be a total bust! Here are some activities to keep the fun alive.

Televised/streamed fireworks displays

Seafair organizers will produce several neighborhood and virtual events throughout July and August, including a rebroadcast of previous Seafair Summer 4th fireworks shows at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park on KING TV starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce will livestream on its Facebook page a performance by local band Black Diamond Junction at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

NBC is broadcasting Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks from New York City 8-10 p.m. PT Saturday. The show will feature performances by John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, Tim McGraw and more.

PBS is broadcasting “A Capitol Fourth” at 8-9:30 p.m. PT, with coverage of the fireworks at the nation’s Capitol and pretaped concert performances from Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty and others.

Movies and television

Watch our movie critic’s must-see picks “Hamilton” and “The Truth.”

Check out what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

There’s plenty of new titles on Hulu this month including the award-winning documentary “I Am Not Your Negro.”

Don’t have Hulu? See what’s fresh on Netflix and Amazon.

Books

Find inspiration from Seattle poet and author EJ Koh‘s bookshelf.

Prepare for the latest installment of Moira’s Book Club with “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey.

Leaning more toward fictional conundrums and mysteries than, say, scares related to public health? We have you covered — dive into these three new crime books out in July.

Fun with family