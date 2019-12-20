Now, I don’t want to alarm you, but if you haven’t realized it yet, it’s the last weekend before Christmas … Still with me? This can be an overwhelming and busy time, but it’s important to take a moment to breathe in the midst of the holiday rush. Luckily, in between last-minute planning, picking up relatives from the airport and other potentially stressful preholiday activities, there are plenty of ways for you to relax and do something fun this weekend!

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Get out

Movies

I’m not freaking out, you’re freaking out! “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is here so go see it!

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” isn’t out just yet, but you could prepare for it by watching the three adaptations that came before it. Or, you could just read about what movie critic Moira Macdonald thought of them instead.

You could see “Cats” if you dare …

Watch the “beautifully cinematic” story of Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian peasant farmer who was imprisoned for refusing to pledge loyalty to Hitler in “A Hidden Life.”

“Bombshell,” the based-on-fact story about a scandal at conservative media empire Fox News starring Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, is also out now.

For quick snapshots of these reviews, consult our movie roundup.

Food and drink



Find comforting, homestyle Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese food made with love at Saya in Kent.

Go on a food tour and taste the five best things Tan tried in the Seattle area this month, including deviled prawns and margherita pizza.

Don’t want to bother making a Christmas/Eve dinner? These Seattle-area restaurants will take care of that for you. And these bars will also be open for all your boozy holiday drink needs.

Stay in

Family event of the week

Watch your kiddos jump around on a LED hopscotch, meet Disney princesses and take a train ride at Lumaze.

Recommended date night

