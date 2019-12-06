Thanksgiving came and went and now we have a bit of a break before the next big event of the season. In between all the shopping, decorating and holiday parties, take some time to do something fun this weekend.
Get out
- See Issaquah-based artist SYML at the Neptune on Sunday (Dec. 8). For some holiday-themed entertainment, catch “Uncle Mike Ruins Christmas” at Jet City Improv or Norman Brown’s “Joyous Christmas” at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. For more music and comedy events, check out our nightlife listings.
- Try out some seasonal brews at the Winter Beer Festival. Check off items on your holiday shopping list at the Phinney Winter Festival & Crafts Fair. For more information, see our Weekend Highlight. The seasonal fun continues at A Victorian Country Christmas, The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition and more.
- Catch “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” at ACT, through Dec. 24, for some wholesome, lewd and simply surreal fun. Hear the Seattle Men’s Chorus on Sunday at Benaroya Hall — or Saturday at the Rialto Theater in Tacoma — at their “‘Tis The Season” concert. While the Pacific Northwest Ballet may have the biggest and sparkiest adaptation, several variations of the Nutcracker are happening across the Puget Sound this month. See our December Look Ahead for more recommended events to enjoy this weekend and beyond.
- Get ideas for wines to serve at your holiday gathering while taking a picturesque wine tour of the Snoqualmie Valley.
- Prep for the arrival of the latest “Star Wars” film with the May the Course Be With You 5K.
- View a four-room, 200-artwork exhibition featuring work by early-to-mid-20th-century gay and lesbian artists from the Pacific Northwest.
- Storytelling, comedy and music come together in Ahamefule J. Oluo’s show “Susan.” Tickets are sold out but a day-of waitlist is available.
- Take a trip to Vashon Island to meet artists in more than 40 locations and shop for the holidays at the Vashon Island Visual Artists’ (VIVA) Holiday Studio Tour.
- Enjoy a musical adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ fantasy novel “Howl’s Moving Castle” at Book-It Repertory Theatre.
Movies
- If you’re looking for gorgeous cinematography matched with a sweet adventure, look no further than “The Aeronauts.”
- In the mood for a documentary? Try “No Safe Spaces,” which looks at free speech.
- For snapshots of more movies opening this weekend, see our movie roundup.
Food and drink
- Pizza is always a good idea. Find some, with a science-fiction theme, at Smoking Monkey Pizza in Renton.
- Grab a sweet, cube-shaped treat at Cubes Baking Co. in Ballard (closed on Sundays).
- Love everything mango? Stop by Hui Lau Shan in Redmond for tropical-flavored goodies.
Stay in
- In case you didn’t already have lots of books on your wish list this year, see these Paperback Picks for more inspiration.
- Find the third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and more on Amazon this month. Don’t have Prime? Check out more titles on Netflix, Hulu and these other streaming services.
- Get to baking! Find our best recipes for cookies and other holiday sweets.
- Lose yourself in a copy of “Erosion: Essays of Undoing,” by Terry Tempest Williams.
