It’s the last weekend before Thanksgiving, so you could either be scrambling to prepare, or trying to get a few moments of peace in before the madness begins. Hopefully you can choose the latter and take some time out with these events around the city. If you are stuck inside getting everything ready for Turkey Day, we also have plenty of at-home activity ideas for when you can catch a break.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Get out
- Rock out at the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s newly revived “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” tour at the Tacoma Dome on Sunday. With pyrotechnics, multiple stages, lights and lasers, their show might just be enough to get you excited about the upcoming holidays.
- Find some unique items to include in your Thanksgiving dinner at Gobble Up Seattle 2019 on Saturday. Or, take a break from all things Thanksgiving and dip your toes in some Christmas spirit at the Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration. For more events this weekend and throughout the rest of the week, check out our community calendar.
- Visit Sylvia, a 600-year-old Douglas fir during a hike at O.O. Denny Park in Kirkland.
Movies
- Watch Tom Hanks’ fascinating performance as children’s television host Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
- Need more Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) in your life? See him in “21 Bridges.”
- As much as you might pretend like you don’t care about the “Frozen” sequel, we both know you’re curious about “Frozen II,” so just go.
- If you’re in the mood for a heartbreaker, catch “Honey Boy,” written by Shia LaBeouf.
- For quick snapshots of these movies and more, see this week’s movie roundup.
Food and drink
- Get inspiration for your Thanksgiving adult beverages from two new bars in Ballard: Rupee Bar and Vera’s Pizza and Bar.
- For “goooood” sandwiches, pay a visit to Mainstay Provisions in Ballard. Make sure you visit before 2 p.m. though; they close early on the weekends!
- Looking to try fresh takes on doughnuts, pizza, sushi and more? Consult this list of 20 new restaurant openings around Seattle.
- Try our food writers’ picks for the 10 best bites of 2019 before the year is over. Additionally, if you’re big on sandwiches, you’ll want to read this.
- Ever wanted to have Italian snacks served dim-sum style? Well now you can at Carrello’s on Broadway.
- Get up-to-date with which Seattle-area restaurants have closed, temporarily closed or been reborn.
- Go on a meat-pie crawl and try these three places.
Stay in
- Make note of these ways to stay sane during the holidays before they start.
- Scour your pantry to make sure you have everything to make this Puerto Rican turkey from chef Eric Rivera.
- Take a timeout with some new paperbacks.
- Curate your Thanksgiving dinner playlist and consider these selections recorded at The Penthouse, a long-gone Seattle Jazz Club.
- Listen to the artists with ties to the Seattle area and Washington state who were nominated for Grammy Awards on Wednesday.
- Do your research before heading out for Record Store Day Black Friday.
- Prep for Seattle’s 10th annual New Year’s Eve electronic-music festival, Resolution.
- Hunker down with some new streams.
