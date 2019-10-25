Well, Seattle, it’s officially “spooky szn,” as the kids are calling it, and with it comes too many Halloween-themed events to count. With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, a lot of celebrations are happening this weekend. I know, despite what your favorite retail chain might be trying to tell you about Christmas, Halloween has, in fact, not happened yet. If you’re still not ready for all the pumpkins, candy and costumes, there are plenty of other activities as well.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Seasonal
- Who says Halloween is only for kids? Here are several unusual events and activities you can try out this weekend (or on the 31st!).
- Get yourself, the kids and the pets (yes, really!) into costumes and head to Harvest Fest in West Seattle for a parade, LOTS of treats, a chili cook-off and more.
- More seasonal events include Aquarium Halloween, Costumes on the Cobblestones and Trick or Treat on the Waterfront. Find info for these and more in this week’s community calendar.
- If you feel like dancing in your costume, check out the Jai Ho! Bollywood Thriller Halloween Party at High Dive. If you’re really trying to shake it, Neumos is hosting two “Twerk-or-Treat” (get it?) events on Friday and Saturday. If you’d rather skip the dance nights and costumes, Foy Vance will be in town on Sunday.
Movies
- It’s not Halloween without some thrillers. Try “Parasite,” a dark satire of class divide by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.
- For a more traditional horror movie about an app that predicts when people will die, see “Countdown.”
- If scary isn’t your thing, go for “The Current War,” a historical drama about the rivalry between inventor Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and industrialist George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon).
Theater and dance
- If you missed the opening of Seattle Opera’s production of Rossini’s “Cinderella,” see what this reviewer called a “rollicking good time.” It runs through Nov. 1.
- Through Oct. 26, you can see “Indecent,” Sholem Asch’s controversial play about the daughter of a brothel owner and how she fell in love with a sex worker, at Seattle Rep.
- Bring the kids to see “Black Beauty” at Seattle Children’s Theatre through Oct. 27.
- Watch 10 choreographers, artists and dancemakers take on the challenge of dancing on a 4-by-4 stage during Ten Tiny Dances at On the Boards.
Food
- Try a mysterious dining adventure at Ben Paris with their Supper Club meal deal.
- Chow on a Seattle Dog from Das Wagon and wash it down with a beer from Future Primitive Brewing.
- Leave town and enjoy espresso from a vintage camper, elk burgers, milkshakes and more along Highway 2.
- Seattle Restaurant Week starts this Sunday and we’ve prepared recommendations galore for you. Whether you’re looking for the quietest place, the best ambience, the best overall value, somewhere cozy or something new, there’s a special three-course set menu for $35 (or a two-course lunch for $20) for you.
Inside activities
- Hunker down with that bowl of candy you’re probably going to finish before any trick-or-treaters get to it and stream your heart out with some horror movies including the original “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
- Have a spooky night in and hold a flashlight under your face as you read some freaky tales from Alvin Schwartz’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”
- Support the shrinking comic-book-store business and visit Phoenix Comics and Games on Capitol Hill or Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique in Fremont.
We want this to be a one-stop spot for you to come every week to help figure out your weekend plans. What would you like us to include in this experimental weekly feature? Do you have any other suggestions on how we could make this more useful? Tell us here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.