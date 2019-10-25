Well, Seattle, it’s officially “spooky szn,” as the kids are calling it, and with it comes too many Halloween-themed events to count. With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, a lot of celebrations are happening this weekend. I know, despite what your favorite retail chain might be trying to tell you about Christmas, Halloween has, in fact, not happened yet. If you’re still not ready for all the pumpkins, candy and costumes, there are plenty of other activities as well.

Seasonal

Movies

It’s not Halloween without some thrillers. Try “Parasite,” a dark satire of class divide by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

For a more traditional horror movie about an app that predicts when people will die, see “Countdown.”

If scary isn’t your thing, go for “The Current War,” a historical drama about the rivalry between inventor Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and industrialist George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon).

Theater and dance

If you missed the opening of Seattle Opera’s production of Rossini’s “Cinderella,” see what this reviewer called a “rollicking good time.” It runs through Nov. 1.

Through Oct. 26, you can see “Indecent,” Sholem Asch’s controversial play about the daughter of a brothel owner and how she fell in love with a sex worker, at Seattle Rep.

Bring the kids to see “Black Beauty” at Seattle Children’s Theatre through Oct. 27.

Watch 10 choreographers, artists and dancemakers take on the challenge of dancing on a 4-by-4 stage during Ten Tiny Dances at On the Boards.

Food

Inside activities

Hunker down with that bowl of candy you’re probably going to finish before any trick-or-treaters get to it and stream your heart out with some horror movies including the original “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Have a spooky night in and hold a flashlight under your face as you read some freaky tales from Alvin Schwartz’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

Support the shrinking comic-book-store business and visit Phoenix Comics and Games on Capitol Hill or Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique in Fremont.

