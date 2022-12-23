Freezing rain and icy conditions have put Seattle at a standstill today, and that includes several canceled events and closures.

Pacific Northwest Ballet canceled its 2 p.m. matinee performance of “The Nutcracker,” citing unsafe weather conditions. Those who purchased a ticket through PNB will receive an email, text or both from the box office with more information.

The Museum of History & Industry will be closed today, it announced on its Facebook page.

Seattle Art Museum and Seattle Asian Art Museum will also be closed.

Frye Art Museum will be closed as well.

The 5th Avenue Theatre canceled its 1:30 p.m. performance of “The Wiz.” The theater said in its Facebook post that ticketholders should look for an email with information about managing their tickets and that it will make a decision about the 7:30 p.m. performance by noon.

ACT Theatre canceled its 2 p.m. matinee performance of “A Christmas Carol.” ACT’s scheduled evening performances of “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” and “A Christmas Carol” are currently still a go.

Seattle Repertory Theatre canceled its 2 p.m. performance of “Mr. Dickens and His Carol.” Those who purchased a ticket will receive an email or text with ticketing options.

Today’s 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances of “The Saddest of All Keys” in Ballard have been postponed to Jan. 14. The start times and location will remain the same.

(This post will be updated.)