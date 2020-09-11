The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the entire world into a tailspin, upending a lot of what we think things should look like, including a fall arts season.

Seattle’s fall arts scene looks different this year, but events — from virtual author talks to exhibits at reopened museums — are happening, one way or another.

Here’s a snapshot of what to expect in this very unusual year.

_______________________________________________________________________

Support for the arts, large and small, will be critical to having a healthy cultural ecosystem in the future. Here’s an overview of Seattle’s current arts scene. Read the full story here.

How are local arts groups and musicians holding up and what do they have planned this fall, despite the restrictions? Here, they tell us in their own words, offering a snapshot of how some are weathering this unprecedented time. Read the full story here.

Your local independent bookstore may have reopened, but things are very, very different for them now in this very strange pandemic world. Read the full story here.

In honor of fall, here are five new (or newish) novels that Seattle Times book critic Moira Macdonald curled up with. Read the full story here.

The usual flurry of author tours isn’t happening this fall — but authors are coming to Seattle nonetheless, by way of a computer screen. Here is just a sampling of some of the highlights of the virtual literary season. Read the full story here.

Many theaters have turned to digital programming. Now, a few Seattle theaters have announced slightly more inventive, refined and ambitious season plans: audio dramas, online choose-your-own-adventure experiments, live performance over the telephone. Read the full story here.

They’ll look a little different, but fall dance performances are happening this year, spurred on by creativity in the face of financial losses and major shifts in the world of dance. Read the full story.

Movie theaters are starting to reopen nationwide. With King County still in Phase 2, we’re a while away from the return of the silver screen, but local theater owners are trying to figure out what happens when they get the green light to open their doors. Read the full story here.

Our region’s orchestras, opera companies, chamber groups and choruses can’t perform live and in person at this time. For fall, that means online concerts with smaller forces and the tremendous exercise of imagination and hard work on the part of presenters. Read the full story here.

Whether you’re ready to buy a ticket or still consuming art from home, here’s a sampling of the exhibitions coming to the Seattle area’s museums, and a look into how several art galleries have rolled with the punches. With others still waiting to reopen, this is just the beginning. Read the full story here.

The coronavirus pandemic really threw a wrench into the production schedules of the broadcast networks. The result? You’ll likely have to wait longer for new episodes of your favorite shows. Meanwhile, embrace reality TV. Read the full story here.

The coronavirus pandemic messed up the broadcast networks’ production plans, but it’s had less of an effect on PBS, cable and the numerous streaming services. So if it’s scripted shows you want, that’s where you should turn this fall. Read the full story here.

Seattle musicians have responded to this unprecedented year with songs that capture the experience of life in 2020. This small sampling of songs are stories told with love and anger, hope and despair, and even a little humor. Read the full story here.

Over the next few months, we will update this list with arts events, virtual and otherwise, happening around the Seattle area. Read the full story here.