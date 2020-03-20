As health officials continue to encourage everyone to stay inside to slow the spread of COVID-19, you may feel like you’re running out of things to do at home. Here are some ideas to spruce up your weekend, even if you’re social distancing.

Books

Consider supporting your local bookstore if you’re looking for some new titles. Here’s some information on which Seattle bookstores are open, and ways you can buy from them.

And if you need recommendations for a new book series to binge, check out these picks from our features staffers.

Here are six outstanding recent young-adult titles certain to captivate readers looking for a cure for cabin fever.

Movies, television and streaming

Food

Whether you’re looking to stock up your pantry or add to your pack for an outdoor trip, we taste-tested several freeze-dried meals to find the best ones.

Find some food to-go from our ongoing list of Seattle restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.

If you opt to cook at home, here are some tips for keeping your kitchen sanitary.

Fun for the family