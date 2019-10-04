Ready or not, October is here and that means fall-themed events are in full swing.
From pumpkin patches to spooky improv shows, there’s plenty of fall fun to go around for everyone. If you’d rather stay inside to avoid the cold weather and the pumpkin spice everything, there’s still plenty for you, too.
Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.
Assorted Live Events
Some good options for this weekend:
- For a show that’s scary funny, head over to Jet City Improv on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for Stabbin’ Cabin, a high-action horror comedy set in a 1980s summer camp.
- Kate Wallich + the YC x Perfume Genius perform at the Moore Theatre on Friday and Saturday night.
- “The Christians” — a play that (per our Brendan Kiley) is “about a megachurch pastor who begins to question the existence of hell” — began its run at The Pony Theatre this week.
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Patti Smith will speak about her new memoir, “Year of the Monkey,” on Sunday night at Benaroya Hall.
For more options, consult our trusty “Look Ahead” roundup of the best arts and entertainment events in town for the month of October.
Here’s a list of musicians who’ll be playing in Seattle. beginning Friday night through Oct. 10.
Our Nightlife Listings for the week are always a good way to find comedy shows and events to attend, too.
Family fun
Issaquah Salmon Days are a good option if you’re looking for a family-friendly event featuring carnival festivities and a parade.
If your favorite part of fall is visiting a local farm to pick pumpkins, navigate through corn mazes and sip on warm apple cider, you’re in luck. The Puget Sound area is home to several farms with plenty of fall events going on. For a list of just a few of the places you can visit, see the “Seasonal” section in this week’s community calendar.
Food
First off, if you haven’t heard, our Brewery Bracket to find Seattle’s Favorite Brewery is down to its final two contenders! Vote for your favorite! And if you sign up for our newsletter, you stand a chance to win two tickets to the Pacific Science Center’s Brewology beer tasting event on Oct. 18, where we will crown the winner.
Then, if going outside in the cold sounds miserable to you, stay inside and warm up with these recipes from Spice Waala, the Capitol Hill restaurant serving up authentic Indian street food. (If you’re a novice, here’s 5 tips to avoid common cooking mistakes.)
Want to go out to dinner instead? Feast on these options galore:
- Our Jackie Varriano found a gem of a Mexican food walk-up window in Georgetown where the only Americanized thing on the menu is “the yellow shredded cheese on the tostadas.” Can’t get enough of good Mexican food? These new happy hour spots should help.
- Speaking of cute walk-up windows, this iconic one has been serving Seattleites coffee for almost 40 years. Stop by sometime.
- Sitka and Spruce on Capitol Hill is closing! Get in while you can.
- Another option? Delicious Lebanese food at Garlic Crush’s new location. (Bring some breath mints though, you might need them.)
- If that wasn’t enough, here are 15 new restaurant openings in Seattle for you to pick from. (Though, spare a thought for these nine other places that have closed or will be closing soon.)
Movies
If you already can’t bear to look at another pumpkin, retreat to the theaters this weekend to catch “Downton Abbey” (“What is a ‘weekend?’ ” says the Dowager Countess, memorably) and reunite with the Crawleys. If you choose to have some grub while you watch, you may do so at a host of cinemas around the city, but be wary of where you go and what you order. Two of our staff writers braved the “dreadful” new menu at the downtown AMC multiplex in Pacific Place so that you don’t have to.
Not into British period dramas? Well, crikey! Never fear, here are six new movies opening in Seattle this weekend — including Joaquin Phoenix as “The Joker.”
Or, stay in and …
- Read some spooky bestsellers. (At least that’s what other Pacific Northwesterners seem to be doing at the moment.) If you need a more varied selection of book suggestions, local politicians Larry Gossett and Girmay Zahilay share what’s they’re reading now. Wwe also present a whole slew of crime novels that will entertain.
- Watch TV! If that’s more your thing, here’s a list of new shows now streaming on Amazon, Hulu, and other assorted outlets.
- Check out some new music. Here are five new Pacific Northwest albums for your listening pleasure.
