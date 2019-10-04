Ready or not, October is here and that means fall-themed events are in full swing.

From pumpkin patches to spooky improv shows, there’s plenty of fall fun to go around for everyone. If you’d rather stay inside to avoid the cold weather and the pumpkin spice everything, there’s still plenty for you, too.

Remember, many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings, so always check before you go.

Assorted Live Events

Some good options for this weekend:

For a show that’s scary funny, head over to Jet City Improv on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for Stabbin’ Cabin , a high-action horror comedy set in a 1980s summer camp.

a high-action horror comedy set in a 1980s summer camp. Kate Wallich + the YC x Perfume Genius perform at the Moore Theatre on Friday and Saturday night.

perform at the Moore Theatre on Friday and Saturday night. “The Christians” — a play that (per our Brendan Kiley) is “about a megachurch pastor who begins to question the existence of hell” — began its run at The Pony Theatre this week.

— a play that (per our Brendan Kiley) is “about a megachurch pastor who begins to question the existence of hell” — began its run at The Pony Theatre this week. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Patti Smith will speak about her new memoir, “Year of the Monkey,” on Sunday night at Benaroya Hall.

For more options, consult our trusty “Look Ahead” roundup of the best arts and entertainment events in town for the month of October.

Here’s a list of musicians who’ll be playing in Seattle. beginning Friday night through Oct. 10.

Our Nightlife Listings for the week are always a good way to find comedy shows and events to attend, too.

Family fun

Issaquah Salmon Days are a good option if you’re looking for a family-friendly event featuring carnival festivities and a parade.

If your favorite part of fall is visiting a local farm to pick pumpkins, navigate through corn mazes and sip on warm apple cider, you’re in luck. The Puget Sound area is home to several farms with plenty of fall events going on. For a list of just a few of the places you can visit, see the “Seasonal” section in this week’s community calendar.

Food

First off, if you haven’t heard, our Brewery Bracket to find Seattle’s Favorite Brewery is down to its final two contenders! Vote for your favorite! And if you sign up for our newsletter, you stand a chance to win two tickets to the Pacific Science Center’s Brewology beer tasting event on Oct. 18, where we will crown the winner.

Then, if going outside in the cold sounds miserable to you, stay inside and warm up with these recipes from Spice Waala, the Capitol Hill restaurant serving up authentic Indian street food. (If you’re a novice, here’s 5 tips to avoid common cooking mistakes.)

Want to go out to dinner instead? Feast on these options galore:

Movies

If you already can’t bear to look at another pumpkin, retreat to the theaters this weekend to catch “Downton Abbey” (“What is a ‘weekend?’ ” says the Dowager Countess, memorably) and reunite with the Crawleys. If you choose to have some grub while you watch, you may do so at a host of cinemas around the city, but be wary of where you go and what you order. Two of our staff writers braved the “dreadful” new menu at the downtown AMC multiplex in Pacific Place so that you don’t have to.

Not into British period dramas? Well, crikey! Never fear, here are six new movies opening in Seattle this weekend — including Joaquin Phoenix as “The Joker.”

Or, stay in and …