Dear readers:

You’re adjusting to new realities introduced by the novel coronavirus, and Weekend Plus is, too. Starting today and in the coming weeks, you’ll find fewer restaurant and entertainment listings in this section and more emphasis on things you can enjoy at home, including:

• Recipes and takeout food

• Family activities

• Recommended books, recorded music, TV shows and streaming movies

• We’re also starting a Kids Corner, which we’ll run for the duration of the outbreak. In it, you’ll find resources for parents and fun things to occupy children, including coloring pages, puzzles and more.

Our aim is to help you and your loved ones make the most of the time before we’re able to return to our favorite arts venues, movie houses, nightclubs and eat-in restaurants.

You may notice that our pages are now slightly smaller in size than in past editions. This has nothing to do with coronavirus; it’s the result of a recent move to a new printing press. We’re still committed to bringing you a full load of stories that pertain to life, arts and entertainment in the Greater Seattle area every Friday.

Would you like to see something particular in Weekend Plus? Or is there something you see here you especially like? Contact us at jtu@seattletimes.com.