A new season begins in History’s saga of the brutal and mysterious world of legendary Viking hero and ruler Ragnar Lothbrok.
“Vikings”
Season premiere of the ninth-century saga; tensions mount between the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok; with King Aethelwulf and his family still in hiding, Heahmund, the warrior bishop, rallies the Saxons to defend the Realm as the Great Army moves to take York; 9 p.m. Wednesday on History.
Also on Wednesday
“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. (KING): Tree-lighting ceremony in New York City; scheduled performers include Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani and The Tenors.
“Riverdale,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): The Black Hood challenges the residents of Riverdale to remain sinless for 48 hours; Betty and Veronica investigate a suspect.
“Empire,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Cookie must find a solution when Calvin and Portia go on strike; Lucious tries to prove himself.
“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Family members recount their biggest celebrity encounters; Phil shows a house to his musical hero; Jay’s jury duty takes an unexpected turn.
“Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Jonathan continues helping Drew and his fiancée Linda renovate their vintage Los Angeles home, with a dining room transformation, basement dig and building a kitchen from the ground up.
“Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Bruno Mars performs live at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York.
“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): On a secret mission to Afghanistan, President Kirkman meets with two infamous warlords and must determine who he can trust; Seth has a run-in with the police.
“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week, The Touring Years,” 10:30 p.m. (KCTS): Filmmaker Ron Howard’s 2016 documentary on the early years of the Beatles, from playing clubs in Liverpool to world concert tours.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program information from The Seattle Times online TV Listings; program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
