Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 16th.

FICTION

1. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 13)” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

4. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-the Original Screenplay” by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

7. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore (Running Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “The Point of It All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

3. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Whose Boat is This Boat?” by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. “Guinness World Records 2019” (Guinness World Records)

9. “Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

10. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson N Potter Publishers)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Six Years” by Harlan Coben (Dutton Books)

4. “Past Tense (Jack Reacher 23)” by Lee Child (Transworld Digital)

5. “The Enemy of My Enemy” by W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV (G.P. Putnam)

6. “Black Notice” by Patricia Cornwell (Berkley Books)

7. “Innocent in Death” by J.D. Robb (Berkley Books)

8. “Of Blood and Bone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldaaci (Grand Central Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins (David Goggins)

4. “The Captured” by Scott Zesch (St. Martin’s)

5. “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

6. “Overcomer” by David Jerimiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Empty Mansions” by Bill Dedman and Paul Clark Newell Jr. (Ballantine)

8. “A Man Called Intrepid” by William Stevenson (Skyhorse Publishing)

9. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

10. “As Far as My Feet Will Carry Me” by Josef M. Bauer (Skyhorse Publishing)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.