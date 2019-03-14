Best-Selling Books Week Ended March 9.

FICTION

1. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “You Are My Happy” by Hoda Kotb (HarperCollins)

5. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House books for young Readers)

10. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Outer Order, Inner Calm” by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

6. “Brain Body Diet” by Sara Gottfried (HarperOne)

7. “There’s No Place Like Space” by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “Oh Say Can You Say Di-no-saur?” by Bonnie Worth (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr (Convergent)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

3. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

4. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Dell)

6. “Defending Morgan” by Susan Stoker (Montlake Romance)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

8. “Wild Country” by Anne Bishop (Ace)

9. “Unto Us a Son Is Given by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)

10. “Prism Cloud” by Jeff Wheeler (47North)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “The Color of Water” by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

7. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

8. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Minimalist Way” by Erica Layne Nielsen (Erica Layne Nielsen)

10. “Outer Order, Inner Calm” by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.