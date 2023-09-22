Though cooler temperatures and the Big Dark are just around the corner, there’s no better time to strap on some comfy walking shoes, slip on a cozy sweater and revel in an outdoor presentation of Black art.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Black arts space Wa Na Wari is hosting its third annual Walk the Block, a visual and performing arts festival and fundraiser hosted in the storefronts, porches, homes and front lawns of approximately 0.8 miles of Central District streets and sidewalks.

“Most people might go into a gallery or a museum once or twice a year if they even do that,” said Elisheba Johnson, co-founder and curator of Wa Na Wari, in a recent interview. “Walk the Block is an incredible opportunity for people to see excellent Black art, film, music and dance. … We’re really trying to showcase all these different ways Black artists express themselves, and [for] people to be able to have an opportunity in one day to experience that.”

Since opening in 2019, Wa Na Wari has been a cornerstone of Black cultural life in the city. Housed in a fifth-generation Black-owned home on 24th Avenue and East Spring Street, the space (meaning “our home” in Kalabari) provides a gathering place for the Black community and uplifts all facets of the Black arts scene in the Pacific Northwest region.

In addition to exposing Seattleites to a concentrated dose of Black art, Walk the Block serves as a fundraiser so that Wa Na Wari organizers can continue to do cool things such as host art exhibitions, expand its oral history program and organize Black homeowners. And the fest is popular — last year approximately 2,500 people pounded the pavement at the second annual Walk the Block with a similar turnout expected this year.

Walk the Block’s setup is straightforward: After registering and picking up a map on the roof of Medgar Evers Pool, attendees can choose in what order they want to visit the sites scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Featuring Indigenous artists as well as Black artists, there will be video installations, sculptures, 2D visual artworks, and performances from local, national and international artists like filmmakers Christopher Harris and Ephraim Asili, sculptors Erin Genia (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate) and Aisha Harrison, multimedia artists Melanie Stevens and Ric’kisha Taylor, and more. And don’t forget to look up — Wa Na Wari collaborated with curators Larry Ossei-Mensah, Modou Dieng Yacine and Seattle Art Museum on “Femme Noire,” an exhibition that brings the work of Black women artists to the lampposts and buildings in the Central District.

This year, Walk the Block is also expanding to three stages across the neighborhood, two of which are special tributes to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Restaurant Fat’s Chicken and Waffles will host a hip-hop music stage, featuring musicians including Stas THEE Boss, JusMoni and Amp Fire. On the other corner of the Central District, gallery Arté Noir will host a stage dedicated to the culture of hip-hop featuring dance crew Massive Monkees, jump rope experts Double Dutch Divas, dance class Twerkshop, as well as a live graffiti painting session by Wolfdelux.

At youth arts organization Coyote Central, the third stage will host dance performances by Akoiya Harris, Takiyah Ward, Noel Price-Bracey, The Seattle Project and more. Also on deck at Coyote Central stage is New York-based artist Ayana Evans, known for her deeply personal performance art pieces she carries out wearing a tight, neon-colored, leopard-print suit. For Walk the Block, she’s crafting a new work to reflect all that Wa Na Wari has done for the community. “I see [Wa Na Wari] as very giving, so I think the performance should be giving,” said Evans in a recent interview, adding that she wants the audience to participate in the piece, which will be centered on the act of giving.

All good walks need nourishment, and this festival provides. Chefs Lakea Osias, Andrew Hype and Jeremy Thunderbird from Wa Na Wari’s Love Offering weekly meal program will sling African diasporic and Native-inspired bites to hungry art walkers throughout the afternoon. And although it’s called Walk the Block, attendees are encouraged to move through the festival in whatever way feels comfortable, whether it be on foot, mobility scooter, bicycle, wheelchair or car.

Walk the Block comes amid a growing Black cultural resurgence in the Central District. In the past three years, there have been significant additions to the neighborhood: Arté Noir, reading salon Loving Room, events space Made Space and community library Estelita’s Library have all become Central District staples. To born-and-raised Seattleite Johnson, it’s an exciting development.

“As the Central District is being revitalized with all these incredible groups, they’re able to join us and be a part of what we’re doing. We consider ourselves part of an ecosystem,” said Johnson. “We’re not doing this alone.”