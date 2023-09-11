A new Seattle tour trades Space Needle and Pike Place Market stops for a view of the city through the eyes of an artist. The Henry Mural Tour Bus carts visitors to over 20 sites painted by perhaps the city’s most prolific artist: Ryan “Henry” Ward.

The muralist’s whimsical creatures are hard to miss, from a Sasquatch mural outside Cookie’s Country Chicken in Ballard to a playful tortoise and hare painted on the side of Belltown’s New Horizons youth housing. Henry has been painting his signature large-scale works since the early 2000s and has crafted more than 500 commissioned murals in King County alone, including private homes and sprawling Belltown walls, he said.

For years, fans had begged Henry for tours — or even a map of his works. But “Henry is too busy being Henry,” said the artist’s friend David Roman, a performing artist whose main gig now takes place on the tour bus. Last December, when Roman proposed helming a tour business featuring his art, Henry gave an enthusiastic yes.

“‘Oh man, let’s do this,’” Henry recalled thinking. “And then I just threw my funding towards it to get it going.”

Henry volunteered two days painting a tour bus that Roman bought with a loan from Henry, and the duo circled Seattle on reconnaissance missions scouting murals as Roman drafted routes. Then, in early August, Roman launched the tour, as owner, operator and tour guide. The tour travels to over 20 of Henry’s murals, and stops at the artist’s University District gallery. Sometimes tourgoers might see Henry in action, working on a mural.

Advertising

The 12-seat bus itself is a veritable stop in its own right with a gaggle of characters — an orange squid with lopsided eyes, an unamused unicorn and several snaggletoothed Sasquatches — emblazoned on the exterior. On a recent morning, as the bus traveled through a handful of Seattle neighborhoods, kids pointed, morning walkers paused to inquire and folks all around scrambled to capture a photo of the mobile artwork.

Aboard the attention-grabbing bus, the three-hour experience (tickets run $60-$90) dabbled in Seattle’s history, architecture and, of course, art.

With all the gusto of a man who served a decade as the emcee of Fremont Oktoberfest’s Texas Chainsaw Pumpkin Carving Contest, Roman ushered art aficionados toward nuances in Henry’s work. Subtleties abounded: shifts in style since his first Sasquatch seen from the bus’s right-side windows, brush-painted versus spray-painted works, clients’ pets incorporated into residential adornments and outside influences — perhaps most obvious in the Andy Warhol-esque series just south of the Ballard Bridge.

Time constraints and the sheer number of Henry murals precluded walk-around stops at every one; Roman talked about some of the murals as the bus traveled, while others warranted a full stop to see the brightly colored layers up close. A snack break was held at the South Lake Union Flatstick Pub, which holds life-size Henry sculptures (food not included in the price of the tour).

At the heart of the tour lies a belief held deeply by Henry and Roman: Art is the lifeblood of Seattle.

“A lot of people would say that it’s the tech industry, the maritime industry or the Boeing industry,” Roman explained midtour, “and I think it’s artists that really make the city as vibrant as it is.”

Advertising

The two met 15 years ago when Henry was a budding artist with his artwork regularly on the walls of the now-defunct The Way Station coffee shop, and Roman was a transplant from Sacramento, Calif., seeking the freedom of Fremont’s free-flowing art scene. Roman and Henry struck up a friendship and business partnership; Roman emceed Henry’s annual one-day gallery shows, hung canvases and loaded gear in and out of venues.

Now, feeling the city’s cultural shift toward more corporate activity, they feel the tours are a way to balance the scales in favor of art.

“Seattle has always been a really cool art city,” Henry said. “Watching that kind of slip away in certain aspects is painful. I want to respond to that pain in a positive way.”