“Shoutout Wing Luke!” crows Harry Clean through the slim rectangular screenfeed of his phone.

Clean, 32, is a filmmaker and artist, and he is a part of Paradice Avenue Souf, a Black and brown arts collective located in the Mount Baker neighborhood of South Seattle.

The collective, which also includes Ari Glass, 34, and Gavin Amos, 27, tapped into the virtual space of Zoom to speak on their artistic collaboration with Wing Luke Museum. The exhibition, titled “Back Home: The Journey of Remembering” (running through June 25), envisions ancient networks of trade between Africa and Asia, across geographies by land and sea.

Installed in the narrow, top-floor lightwell of the Wing Luke, “Back Home” features three decadent paintings, profuse with elements from folklore and mythology. The walls also host a mural and art installation, and video works that depict the journeys taken by the collective throughout the development of the exhibit.

The idea for the exhibition emerged from the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. After the murder of George Floyd, Seattle was one of many urban centers that was altered by a groundswell of civil protests. A wave of murals had already gone up across the city to protect storefronts after COVID closures; now there were more in support of the BLM movement.

Paradice Avenue Souf used this opportunity to draw up a piece celebrating the beauty and pride of Black people. A larger-than-life tableau of a person with an Afro — complete with a hair pick perched in their hair, its handle in the shape of the BLM motif — on a marine-blue plywood background came into fruition. The collective mounted the mural in the windows of their headquarters, a public symbol of Black pride that would remain present and protective over their community.

Eventually, as the heat of that political summer dissipated and the mural came down, Paradice sought to extend the life and impact of the mural by exhibiting it in another space.

“We didn’t need to have that mural to protect that storefront anymore. We needed a place to store it and needed a place to show its message,” said Amos, who is the arts manager of Paradice.

“Wing Luke was excited about the idea of being able to find a way to connect Black and Asian historical concepts and be able to create a connection [around] things that we share, over things that are different,” Amos explained.

After more conversations, Paradice forged a conceptual scope for an exhibition that would reflect their personal stories on Black and Asian solidarity from South Seattle. Creatively, the three Paradice members were the central force behind “Back Home,” although many of their community members, including rapper Geo Quibuyen — aka Prometheus Brown of Seattle hip-hop duo Blue Scholars, who also founded Hood Famous Bakeshop — also brought their wisdom and stories to the table.

Paradice Avenue Souf embodies this microcosm of connected cultures. As teenagers, Clean and Glass grew up attending Franklin High School, which is just across the street from the current Paradice storefront.

“It’s where we honed our artistic abilities, where we get a lot of our skills, our drip, when it comes to culture,” said Clean. “Everyone is a different nationality in there. It’s a real Seattle school.”

“South Seattle has been a cultural melting pot for a long time, [with] Southeast Asian, Indigenous and Black communities … a large part of the exhibit was about the artistic inspirations that come out of South Seattle,” added Amos.

The group also looked back at history, tracing routes of cultural diffusion between Africa and Asia, locating the history of trading diasporas that connected ancestral nations and kingdoms through maritime travel.

In the context of these transoceanic exchanges, spanning millennia, Paradice Avenue Souf makes a critical statement on the writing of world history and the erasure of African and Asian legacy under Western accounts. Before expeditions that reached the New World, and even before the Silk Road, African and Asian explorers already had begun the transference of people, culture, language and goods.

Within this time scale, the cultural coalescence of Seattle’s Southside is an echo in ancestral lineage, a living iteration of cultures joining together.

This revelation served as the compass behind the field research that Paradice Avenue Souf themselves undertook, traveling across trade routes in Egypt, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. With grant funding through Wing Luke, the collective trekked the far-flung shores where trading ships must have docked, bartering in currencies and cargoes, with many tongues speaking human stories.

Glass explained that a large part of their travels was focused on the influence of African knowledge as the foundation for other civilizations. “This gets very overlooked in modern times,” Glass said. “In ancient times, the borders weren’t the same thing. We were all connected even on a very human level.”

Glass, whose distinct artistic style marks the compositions that line the Wing Luke lightwell, translated these wisdoms into a creative language that references myths, creation stories and archaeological history.

In one of the pieces, titled “Mother of the World” (2022), a woman in a green, patterned cloth holds an erupting volcano on her head, as if a matriarchal precursor to Atlas holding up the sky. In the swirling, multidimensional background, motifs seem to interpolate, as if emerging timelines sparked by her divine creation. In one corner, there is Tehuti, an ibis-headed deity of science and knowledge; in another, traders dressed in semi-Western attire stand before sacks of goods that seem to represent coffee and spices.

Farther along the lightwell, a video screen portrays a documentary of the process to create each work, which involved a cabin retreat to Nordland, Jefferson County. The group faced obstacles, including at each of the art stores the crew visited, every single one saying they were not selling canvases (one of these interactions was caught on camera, and is shown in the 14-minute documentary exhibited as part of “Back Home”).

Without the necessary supplies, the collective nimbly pivoted their approach, collecting wood panels from the local hardware store to create their compositions. The resulting works complemented the original plywood mural decorating the Paradice windows during the Black Lives Matter protests, which would become the centerpiece for their entire exhibition.

At the end of the lightwell, silhouetted against the light, laundry lines of clothing from Egypt, Sri Lanka and Cambodia hang between the narrow walls. Paradice was inspired to create this installation after understanding the physical history of the museum itself as a single-tenancy residence for laborers from the Asian and Pacific Islander diaspora. Ghostly as they are, the shirts speak to the migrant and labor history of Chinatown communities across the United States.

“We took an unorthodox space, which was the lightwell,” said Clean about the exhibition, “and we created an experience in it, a journey that people can travel through.”