BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — A most curious thing is happening here.

Tucked away at the edge of a stand of summer-green trees at a park earlier this month, two giant wooden troll feet appeared next to a huge, upside-down wooden troll head. A bright yellow mini excavator sat just feet away, while in the central clearing, a group of workers pounded nails, assembling a tall wooden frame, its posts reaching more than 12 feet into the air.

“Is Thomas coming by today?” someone yelled.

“He should be here this afternoon,” came the reply. “In time to put on the head.”

Taking shape here was a giant troll sculpture that, when finished, will tower over visitors — one of five such figures scheduled to be unveiled from mid-August through mid-September in Western Washington. The Bainbridge troll is the first scheduled to be unveiled, on Aug. 18. Other locations include Ballard, West Seattle, Issaquah and Vashon Island. A sixth Northwest troll, in Portland, was revealed earlier this month.

The trolls (most of which stand or sit between 12 and 20 feet tall) are the brainchild of Danish environmental artist Thomas Dambo, part of his “Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King” exhibition and the culmination of his recent U.S. tour, in which he is adding 10 troll sculptures — all made from recycled and found materials — to a collection of more than 100 scattered across the globe.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t specifically a troll project,” says Dambo, who lives and works outside of Copenhagen. “It’s still not about the trolls as much as it’s about saving the world from drowning in trash by showcasing how beautiful and valuable our trash is.”

Advertising

Presented by the Scan Design Foundation, in partnership with the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Visit Seattle and State of Washington Tourism, these Washington trolls’ exact locations aren’t being publicized because there is a scavenger-hunt element to the project. More details on locations are revealed on a rolling basis, and interested parties can visit trollmap.com or nwtrolls.org to access an interactive treasure-hunt-style map and a downloadable app, which will be available by early September.

Dambo built his first troll in 2014 for a cultural festival on the Danish island of Mors. A stout fellow named Jack Lumber (made from recycled wood), the sculpture sits with its feet straight out in front of him, his right arm stretched high in the air, while he eats a tree branch snack with his left. From there, Dambo started getting requests from other places in Denmark, and beyond, for troll installations as part of festivals, cultural partnerships and civic campaigns.

Born in Odense, Denmark, Dambo was a free-spirited child, raised scouring flea markets with his mother, a theater costume seamstress, and exploring the outdoors with his blacksmith father who owned a bicycle repair shop. Taught from a young age the importance of recycling, sustainability and environmentalism, Dambo graduated from Design School Kolding with a master’s degree in interactive design and has been a jack-of-all-trades ever since — dumpster diving for materials, building interactive street art and even taking a turn as a rapper. Through his ongoing “Happy City Birds” project, launched in 2006, Dambo has made and installed more than 3,500 birdhouses in different shapes and colors all over the world.

“Thomas has such an artistic mind and a distinctive style,” says Fidelma McGinn, president of the Scan Design Foundation, which was founded in 2002 to honor the legacy of Inger and Jens Bruun, who opened the first Scan Design Furniture store in downtown Bellevue in 1964. According to the foundation’s website, its mission is “to advance Danish-American relations by supporting cultural exchanges focused on environmental sustainability​.”

Dambo’s work falls right at the intersection of these focuses, and he involves members of each community in which he erects a troll, putting out an advance call for volunteers to help with the build. The most distinctive parts of each sculpture — the head and the feet — are constructed in Dambo’s workshop on a farm in Roskilde, 30 minutes outside of Copenhagen, and then shipped to the sites for installation. His crew — a mix of Danish builders, artists and other creatives from locales that include Texas and Australia — arrives at each site first to start the building process. During this time, volunteers help take apart donated shipping pallets (each troll requires up to 150), serve as docents to explain what’s happening to curious onlookers and pry nails out of discarded lumber.

This project is Dambo’s first large-scale work to appear in the Northwest. Because the trolls are on traditional Coast Salish territories, he and the foundation worked closely with the Muckleshoot and Snoqualmie tribes to best recognize and respect Indigenous history and culture during the design and build process.

Advertising

Muckleshoot tribal member and artist John Halliday (known by his artist name Coyote), was selected by the tribal council to participate in an artistic exchange with Dambo. Coyote — who retired in 2020 as deputy regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region and previously served as the executive operations manager for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and CEO of the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe — traveled to Denmark to spend time with Dambo and his crew, and the latter asked him to paint a mural on one of his buildings. That mural was an orca, painted on the side of a barn in less than 24 hours. For the troll project, Coyote will paint a flute for the sculpture going up in West Seattle. Dambo, who writes fairy tale-like stories to go with each of his trolls, plans to incorporate orcas into that troll’s story.

“Dambo brings messages to the world about taking care of our planet and not being wasteful,” Coyote says. “Our tribe embraces the same values, so it was a natural collaboration. We need to take care of our Mother Earth.”

Each sculpture will stay standing (or sitting, depending on the troll) in its place for a minimum of three years, at which point each host city will have the option to keep it longer. If they opt against extending the time, Dambo will decide whether to decommission the sculpture or move it to another location. So far, every troll he’s built worldwide has remained in place. (One, 2014’s Hector el Protector, located on the island of Culebra in Puerto Rico, was destroyed by Hurricane Maria three years later. In 2019, Dambo returned to rebuild him.)

The next Washington troll reveal will be in West Seattle on Aug. 25. An accompanying ceremony is scheduled to include attendance by Coyote as well as members of the Muckleshoot Tribe and city officials. Additional events include an artist talk and book signing with Dambo at Vashon Arts Center on Sept. 12 and a project closing celebration at the National Nordic Museum in Ballard on Sept. 18. Dambo recognizes many similarities between Denmark and the Northwest — love of nature, dedication to environmentalism, an appreciation for culture and the arts — but emphasizes that we all must do better with our consumption and waste habits.

“I hope people look up at my sculptures and think about how much joy that scrap can bring,” he says. “We can accomplish so much with our hands and our minds. The world is running out of resources; we’re drowning in our own trash. It’s time to think of waste as a resource.”