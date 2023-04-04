The names may sound familiar: Jane Lang Davis and Richard E. Lang. Virginia and Bagley Wright. Jon Shirley and Kim Richter Shirley. Susan and Jeffrey Brotman. Taken together, these collectors have donated hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of art to the Seattle Art Museum.

But as the recent auctions of the art collections of Paul Allen and Barney A. Ebsworth prove, not everyone goes that route. So why do collectors give to museums?

“You have those donations that are just purely altruistic,” said Andrea Perez, head of The Art Law Practice Group at Carrington Coleman and lecturer at Southern Methodist University. “These are collectors that love art, really want to share and educate, and give the public access to those works.”

But, as the longtime Seattle art collector Virginia Wright told The Seattle Times in 1999: “There is a symbiotic relationship between collectors and museums. It is not so altruistic as it might appear. It’s wonderful to think what you’ve done will last over time.”

Some donations are more strategic from a tax perspective, Perez noted. “Sometimes donors may look to acquire certain works; buy work now with the full intent of then turning it around and donating it to a museum very shortly,” she said. “There’s definitely altruistic reasons for doing that, too, but there could be some financial incentives as well.”

The option of taking a charitable deduction — most U.S. museums are public charities — on tax forms is one. Another benefit more specific to bequests is that donations fulfilled upon a donor’s death are removed from the estate and thus lower its total value, said attorney Joy Berus of the Berus Law Group, which assists with purchases and donation transactions, as well as wealth management and tax strategies. This means that “the total amount of that estate’s value goes down, and so the estate tax goes down,” Berus said.

On their end, museums benefit as well, Perez said. Significant gifts can help museums, which are generally nonprofit institutions, better fulfill their mission. “The purpose of [a] museum is to share and educate the world about its collection for the community,” she said.

There are tangible benefits, too: Great collections often attract more visitors and increase attendance. In addition, special exhibitions related to the gift — particularly if it’s of the blockbuster kind — can help the museum make additional income. It also means that the museum can loan out the work, which can generate revenue or help the museum negotiate loans from other institutions, Perez said.

Donations can also influence, or even beget, future donations. “If we know a great, major Hopper is coming, it has an influence on other collectors,” Virginia Wright told The Seattle Times in 2018. “It might show them that the museum is extra strong in midcentury modern art and might influence them to buy in that area.”

Or just to donate in the first place. The “keeping up with the Joneses” effect, Perez said, rings true for donations, too.

