At this year’s Seattle Art Fair (July 27-30 at Lumen Field Event Center), you could tell someone to “get a surprise tattoo” or “touch grass,” and you’d actually be making sense.

You can do both things as part of the artistic programming of the fair, which is basically all the art that happens between and around the more than 60 white-walled gallery booths offering paintings and sculptures for sale.

While meandering through the maze of booths by following your internal art compass is a distinct pleasure, here are some highlights and ways to help you see through the art overload.

Let’s start with the artistic programming: The fair’s artistic director, Nato Thompson, has invited a variety of artists to install large-scale video works and sculptures as a way to introduce people to “different kinds of artworks,” Thompson said. “Part of my role … is to just tell people that art is fun.”

A case in point is an interactive sculpture by Seattle artist Eunsun Choi called “Touch Grass,” consisting of two 6-foot-long beds of vertically protruding steel wires that move and rustle. The sci-fi vibe of the installation, named after the online phrase for someone who may be too divorced from reality due to excessive screen time, is enhanced by sounds of whooshing wind and eerie green light.

Want to get even more interactive? Consider a take-home artwork on your skin by U.K. artist Dinos Chapman. Also known as “Britart’s enfant terrible,” Chapman will be tattooing fairgoers (with help from a local tattoo artist) for free as part of the project “Mistakes Made, Nothing Learned.” There’s just one catch for those who offer up their personal canvas: Thanks to a contraption that involves a hole in a wall and a draped curtain, they won’t get to see the Chapman original until it’s literally inked into their skin. Be mindful, though: Chapman is known for his provocative style.

Also known for zaniness is Seattle’s own Tariqa Waters, who’s working on a brand-new installation called “4th Sunday.” The installation will consist of three 9-foot-tall paper sculptures in the shape of vintage church fans adorned with ball barrettes. Speaking of orbs: Also not to miss will be a solar system sculpture, called “THE MANY WORLDS,” suspended above the central lounge of the fair, courtesy of the celebrated artist Jeffrey Gibson.

Make sure to stop by Sharita Towne’s installation “the palimpsests that carry us over” at the booth of local arts space Wa Na Wari, where the rising Portland-based artist explores the “history of place” and reflects on Black life in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Meanwhile, language artist and artificial intelligence researcher Sasha Stiles looks toward what’s to come in the mixed-media installation “ARE YOU READY FOR THE FUTURE?” wherein she performs a poem she wrote with the help of AI.

Things get experimental too in “MELTED RIOT: Light Aloud,” a recurring live performance by local artist Fox Whitney, presented by the Henry Art Gallery (July 27, 5:20-5:40 p.m.; July 28, 5-7 p.m.; July 29, 2-4 p.m.; and July 30, 1-3 p.m.). Experimental art band Light Aloud will blend synths, sax, drums and vocals into a “synth-punk psychedelic” sound inspired by artworks from the Henry’s collection, while dancers perform live. “My hope is … to spread a bit of the punk ethos to the consumer-driven moment,” Whitney said.

Of course, that consumer is why many galleries are there: They’re hoping to sell art that weekend, as participation in the fair is a costly investment for many of them. But you can still peruse the art without having to purchase anything.

One notable artwork will be on view at Woodside/Braseth Gallery: a bronze sculptural fountain by the late Seattle artist George Tsutakawa (1910-97). Called “Song of Sacred Waters,” the fountain will be functional, displaying the mesmerizing interplay of water and bronze Tsutakawa was so fond of and famous for.

A few galleries are going all-out on one artist with solo displays. Local gallery Roq La Rue will be unveiling a second booth dedicated solely to the local art/design duo Electric Coffin, known for their playful pop approach. New York’s Harman Projects is showing off work by Chuck Sperry, who has spent decades creating posters for notable rock bands like Pearl Jam, The Who and Queens of the Stone Age.

And if you’re optically overwhelmed, may I suggest picking one material, color or theme that serves as an “I Spy” divining rod of sorts? Some suggestions: Look out for the intricate glasswork by Indigenous artists at Stonington Gallery and studio e, or the ingenious ways artists use fabric at Russo Lee, Spence, Greg Kucera and Lynn Hanson galleries.

Another option: the fair has created a new program called “New Artists / New Collectors,” an itinerary of 10 artworks scattered throughout various booths as a way to entice attendees and collectors to “traverse the gallery floor with added accessibility and insider knowledge,” per the fair.

And if you’re truly visually overstimulated, consider this note from Thompson and perhaps just enjoy the social moment: “Like every field, the world of collective gathering in space got really hammered during the pandemic,” he noted. “So I think the star of the show is everyone coming together.”

Seattle Art Fair 2023 July 27-30; Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S.; $35 for a single-day ticket (Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.), $65 for a fair pass (includes access on opening night, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.); Lumen accessibility info: st.news/lumenaccessibility; seattleartfair.com More

