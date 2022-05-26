What’s Banksy without a little controversy? This summer, two separate unauthorized tours highlighting the work of the anonymous, England-based street artist and political activist will make their way through Seattle. The first, “Banksyland,” comes to town June 3-16 at AXIS Pioneer Square on the heels of a postponed second stop and concerns around its debut.

With more than 80 works highlighting Banksy’s nearly 30-year career, “Banksyland” serves as a retrospective, featuring photographs, large-scale image installations and other examinations of Banksy works from around the world alongside some salvaged street works. The exhibition will also feature immersive video exhibits and video installations like one highlighting the story around the “Louise Michel,” which saw Banksy purchase a former French navy boat to help African refugees cross the Mediterranean.

And thanks to a network of private collectors who have reached out, said curator Elle Miller, the exhibition’s collection also includes some authenticated studio works.

“I found that, in general, art collectors are really passionate about art and they want it to be shared,” said Miller.

Miller’s exhibition hasn’t had the smoothest trip to Seattle. Originally Seattle was meant to be the third stop along the “Banksyland” tour, following a debut in Portland and a second stop in Hawaii. Due to complications with shipping, Miller said the Hawaii stop had to be pushed.

Though the exhibition left Portland with its fair share of praise — Portland Monthly’s Shannon Daehnke remarked that, “You’ll definitely learn something you didn’t know about Banksy before” — it was also met with skepticism. After all, it’s a bit ironic to be paying around $30 or more ($59 or more for VIP access, both at banksyland.com) to see work from an artist who famously tried to shred his art after it sold at auction in 2018. (Though maybe not more ironic than that now-partially-shredded work being sold for 18 times as much in 2021.)

Questions around the money of it all compounded with a report out of Oregon ArtsWatch, which pressed on some murkiness surrounding One Thousand Ways, a company created earlier this year by Miller in order to start the “Banksyland” show and now consisting of four full-time employees situated around the world. In an interview with The Seattle Times, Miller called “Banksyland” a passion project, having grown up without much access to the arts before moving to Los Angeles and studying art. She was inspired by the way Banksy uses notoriety and money to do good in the world, and sought to bring his work to cities that don’t typically have access to seeing Banksy’s work in person.

Originally, Miller had spoken of One Thousand Ways as a nonprofit, with goals to donate some of the show’s proceeds to arts organizations, including Americans for the Arts, whose logo appears on the “Banksyland” website.

“That was an earnest desire,” Miller said. “I was advised at this point to do an LLC because of the complications of running a not-for-profit.”

Though pivoting away from the vision of One Thousand Ways being a nonprofit, Miller said at least 10% of “Banksyland” profits will be given to arts organizations. There is a call to action to support Americans for the Arts’ mission with an additional $5 that ticket buyers can add to their purchase. A spokesperson for Americans for the Arts said the organization does not have a relationship with “Banksyland.” And Miller acknowledged she and Americans for the Arts haven’t been in touch yet, but she says she still intends to donate a portion to the nonprofit organization aimed at cultivating and advancing the arts across the country.

Miller also said part of the ticket sales will be donated to local nonprofit organizations along the tour stops. For Portland, she said, One Thousand Ways is donating to the Children’s Healing Art Project, Parrott Creek and Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council. She said she’s still looking into Seattle’s nonprofits and hasn’t yet made a determination as to which local organizations will receive donations.

Though a bit of a rocky start for One Thousand Ways and “Banksyland,” Miller said she hopes stops in the Pacific Northwest allow the organization to gain its sea legs as the company still works to finalize venues across the rest of its tour. In the future, Miller said she’s hoping One Thousand Ways is able to produce more shows like this and keep bringing art to people around the world.

“Seeing art in person is such a special experience,” Miller said. “It’s like seeing your favorite performer live, like going to a theater. There’s just something you get when you see art in person that you don’t necessarily get when you’re looking at it in a book or exploring it on the internet.”

Little is known, so far, about the second Banksy exhibit coming to town. For the North American debut of “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” in Atlanta, exhibition designer Guillermo S. Quintana told ARTS ATL that the exhibition featuring a mix of original Banksy artworks, prints, sculptures and re-creations by street artists is “totally different” in each city.

“This exhibit recreates the actual feeling of standing in front of Banksy’s murals in the streets of London or New York,” the designer told ARTS ATL in September.

“The Art of Banksy: Without Limits,” which has run across Europe and Australia, is billed as opening in July at the Federal Reserve Building at 1015 Second Ave., Seattle, and tickets are supposed to be released on Thursday at artofbanksy.com. Attempts to reach organizers with the exhibit have been unsuccessful.