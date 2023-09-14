Every night for the rest of the month, people taking a late night stroll through Pioneer Square will see trees transform into living monuments.

Once the string lights shut off each night at 8:30 p.m., the art installation in City Hall Park, MONUMENTS, projects larger-than-life faces of Coast Salish peoples onto trees looming over the grassy lawn. The slightest breeze or ruffle of a leaf changes the contours of the visage, impacting how the viewer perceives the emotion reflected in the shadows. Eyes blink and glance around. An eyebrow lifts. A mouth opens slightly, or opens wide, as if yawning.

“This is more than just an exhibit at a park,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said. “This is our expression of love and commitment to one another.”

Harrell, alongside the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation, unveiled the exhibit shortly after sunset on Tuesday. Projected on the trees were recorded interviews with Romajean Thomas of the Muckleshoot Tribe; John Halliday of the Muckleshoot, Duwamish, Yakama, and Warm Springs tribes; and Kailer Fisher of the Dine, Hopi, and Hoh tribes.

“This is an example of showing people that we are part of the land and showing the Indigenous people today that we‘ve never left.” John Halliday said at the unveiling. ” … Seattle is our home.”

The art installation is another step in Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan, which calls for increasing policing and treatment around public drug use while luring people downtown by making the city’s core more attractive for businesses and consumers. As the monument was unveiled Tuesday night, Harrell said the goal of the plan is to help the less fortunate, not make it so “affluent people can enjoy their coffee unbothered.”

Downtown’s City Hall Park reopened in June after a two-year closure that began in August 2021 due to a string of violent assaults, including a fatal stabbing, and complaints about illegal activity at an encampment in the park.

The goal of the art, artist Craig Walsh said, is to challenge traditional expectations of public monuments and the historical narratives that have shaped civic spaces.

“This artwork enables a voice for, quite often, minorities and almost takes the place of those rigid sculptural monuments which we lived with for a very long time and have strong connotations which aren’t always relevant in the future,” Walsh said.

Walsh worked with Parks and Recreation and the Windz of Change Alliance, which aims to strengthen the Indigenous presence in Seattle’s public spaces, to identify people with a cultural connection to the site.

“Projecting them and having them occupy the trees in this park is quite empowering, in the sense that there’s a direct connection with nature and the environment,” Walsh said.

Each MONUMENTS installation is tailored to each selected site and its history. Walsh’s outdoor video exhibits have been installed globally, including in Bethesda, Md., Houston, Texas, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Adelaide, South Australia.

The nighttime projections will turn the trees into monuments nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Oct. 1.