In a most unexpected way, Coast Salish culture has meshed with Danish folklore on the shores of Lincoln Park — in the form of a giant troll.

Bruun Idun, as she’s been named, is one of six trolls made from scraps of wood headed for landfills and burn piles that Danish environmental artist Thomas Dambo is constructing in the Pacific Northwest.

“When we initially engaged Thomas through the Scan Design Foundation, we also wanted to be sure that we were honoring the ancestral homelands of the native communities here in the Northwest,” said Fidelma McGinn, president of Scan Design Foundation, which initiated the Northwest Trolls project. “It was equally important to ensure that Thomas was educated about the history of tribal communities here.”

Scan Design Foundation designed an artist exchange and worked with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to select an artist to work with Dambo in his studio outside of Copenhagen.

John Halliday, known by his artist name Coyote, traveled to Denmark and shared Coast Salish history, culture and stories with Dambo and his team, and painted a mural of an orca on the side of one of Dambo’s buildings.

The orca plays a significant role in Dambo’s “Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King” fairy tale, the culmination of a project spanning 10 trolls that Dambo has created across the United States this summer.

Coyote also helped design a flute and adorned Bruun Idun with traditional cedar and abalone shells.

“We put these things on the troll to show that we are welcoming it,” said Coyote. “We are gifting these things to the troll so that we know that it aligns with our messages that we also give to our children, that it’s important to take care of Mother Earth.”

Dambo and Coyote say they bonded over shared beliefs about recycling, reusing materials and being good stewards of our planet.

“They really deeply, deeply care about taking care of our planet, which closely exactly aligns with the tribal values that we have,” said Coyote.

With his troll project, Dambo is spreading the message of “how important it is that we don’t empty our world from resources and then use those resources to drown our world with trash,” he said.

As part of the “Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King” project, one troll resides in Portland and another on Bainbridge Island. Bruun Idun was the third to be unveiled, on Aug. 25. Three more trolls will be unveiled in Issaquah, Ballard and on Vashon Island over the next three weeks. All of Dambo’s 125 trolls in 17 countries can be found on his online Troll Map.