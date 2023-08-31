Victor Meléndez has re-imagined the Starbucks siren, given wings to a Seahawks game day poster and decorated signal boxes throughout the city. Now, the West Seattle artist has put his “stamp” on the piñata. Meléndez is the creative force behind a piñata-themed stamp set being released Sept. 8 by the U.S. Postal Service.

“I’ve never not been involved with the piñata,” Melendez said from his home studio. “I grew up in Mexico, so ever since I remember, there were piñatas.”

Meléndez’s illustrations of a seven-pointed star and a burro piñata are among a select group of 31 stamp issues this year. The thumb-sized art depicts the brightly colored piñatas swinging from a rope, blissfully unaware of their impending destruction.

“Everyone is paying attention when the piñata is out,” said Meléndez, who hails from Mexico City. “There’s anticipation, and then finally, the reveal of that candy and confetti. I wanted to show that movement and vibrancy and life.”

The Postal Service receives about 30,000 suggestions for stamp subjects annually, according to Jim McKean, USPS senior public relations representative. The postmaster general-appointed Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee filters through the thousands of topics and recommends subjects for issuance. Once a theme is selected, an art director is brought in to hire an artist and oversee the two- to three-year production process.

Art director Antonio Alcalá, whose previous stamp projects featured skateboard art, women cryptologists of World War II and hip-hop, felt Meléndez’s style reflected a “spirit of Mexican culture” that suited the assignment.

“I wasn’t looking for perfectly rendered architectural renderings of what a piñata looks like,” said Alcalá. “It needed to have a certain feel and a festiveness that I thought his drawings brought, but also an awareness of Latino culture.”

That cultural awareness is embedded in Meléndez’s body of work.

During his 10 years as a Starbucks graphic designer, Meléndez refreshed the company’s siren for a 25th-anniversary blend and gave regional flair to single origin whole bean roast packaging. He began at the company as an intern and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a principal designer. “That’s where I learned everything,” Meléndez said. His packaging, typography treatments and in-store murals reflected both the brand and the artist.

“It’s an authentic voice that comes through his work,” said Robynne Raye, co-founder of Seattle’s Modern Dog Design Company. “When I would see a Starbucks package, I could see something that Victor worked on. I knew it was him ’cause you could feel it.”

Meléndez studied graphic design and poster design with Raye and Modern Dog’s Mike Strassburger at Cornish College of the Arts in the early aughts. Raye recalled, “I actually felt like he was going to be famous [laughs]. There was something about his drive, his tenacity in work that he just had this something special about him.”

That “something special” was recognized by NBC’s “Today” show in its 2021 20 Latino Artists to Watch list. Two years later, the stamp release raises Meléndez’s national profile to another level.

Being able to do a stamp is a coveted opportunity “because millions of people are going to buy these stamps and the visibility of your work increases,” Raye said. “It’s beyond Seattle. I can’t think of a bigger audience than a stamp for a designer or an illustrator. It’s something that people pay attention to. He’s now part of history.”

Meléndez’s talents are also spotlighted this month during the Mexican Consulate of Seattle’s MexAm NW Festival celebrating Latino culture. He’ll be featured at several festival events, beginning with the Sept. 8 kickoff party at Kolors Studio in Pioneer Square. He and artists Minerva GM, Tavo Garavato and Tacoma’s Marisol Ortega are also painting new murals for MexAm. Meléndez’s mural will be based on his MexAm key art: a mask combining ancient Mexican, Indigenous and Washington state elements in red and green hues.

“You can definitely see Mexico in there, and then you can definitely see the Pacific Northwest. That’s a perfect bicultural celebration, which is what we were aiming for,” said Karla Nahmmacher, consulate director of cultural affairs.

Not only is Melendez’s art integral to MexAm NW, it has a special place within Head Consul Héctor Iván Godoy Priske’s inner sanctum. Nahmmacher said, “He [Godoy] has a lot of art in his office but the most prominently displayed are two [concert] posters that Victor did for Natalia Lafourcade and Café Tacvba.”

Gig posters and music industry work are among Meléndez’s most treasured assignments. He has created poster art for the THING festival, Tom Morello and performers at the Sasquatch! Music Festival, and designed branding for Phish’s 2024 dates in Cancún, Mexico. Apparel for the band’s Cancún dates earlier this year feature a Meléndez-designed psychedelic fish head resembling a long-lost cousin of the Amphibian Man from “The Shape of Water.”

“I love doing gig posters because music is another one of my passions and live music, especially,” said Meléndez. “My big dream [is] to do a poster for Pearl Jam. They’re my favorite band.”

September’s whirlwind of engagements, including a group show at The Gallery at the Paramount and the Flatstock 88 poster show at this weekend’s Bumbershoot festival, are decades removed from Meléndez’s early days in Seattle. He moved to the U.S. in pursuit of love, with no English-speaking skills. “I came here because I met a girl on the internet,” he said, describing the long-distance romance with his wife of 23 years, Crystal. “She went over there and we met. And then I came here. And eventually, we got married, had kids and everything.”

Meléndez worked a number of odd jobs back then — cook, UPS box loader, even delivering The Seattle Times and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. He would start his rounds at 2 a.m., picking up copies of the morning edition and packing them into his Ford Tempo for delivery.

“That’s how I learned English, I used to listen to the radio,” Meléndez said of the early-morning routes. “I listened to a lot of Howard Stern. Got used to the English language. That, and ‘Seinfeld.’”

That determination and patience spills into Meléndez’s professional life too. Meléndez created the piñata stamps several years ago but couldn’t reveal the art until the Postal Service’s official 2023 stamp release announcement in October.

Nearly a year later, he has preordered the stamps for his mother, a painter who exposed him to Mexico City’s rich arts landscape and supported his creativity early on. Meléndez’s stamps purchase isn’t a one-off either. “I sell stuff through my website and ship it all through the USPS,” he said. “I’ve always been a big fan of stamp art. I love it. This was such a great project for me.”