Looking for something fun to do while the weather makes up its mind about what season we’re in? From an immersive museum exhibit featuring a powder-pink spaceship to a ceramic and actual dog show (!) at a Pioneer Square gallery, next month promises a wealth of affordable, fascinating fun.

“CLAP CLAP Clap Clap Clap clap clap clap clap DOG SHOW!”

Sculptor George Rodriguez is unleashing dogs in Pioneer Square. His colorful ceramic canines — growling defensively, on all fours or at attention — pay homage to man’s best friend. In an effort to invite more visitors in with fun events, the gallery is also organizing a Best in Show Dog Show. Bring your dog, have them participate in a series of categories such as tricks, costumes and runway, and the judges (Rodriguez along with representatives from rescue nonprofits Old Dog Haven and Dog Gone Seattle) may even award your pooch a best-in-show distinction and send you home with an award made by the artist.

When I spoke with Foster/White gallerist Phen Huang, she didn’t seem too worried about playful pups knocking over sculptures — but it’s probably wise to bring only your best-behaved friends.

May 1-24; Foster/White Gallery, 220 Third Ave. S., #100, Seattle; free; 206-622-2833, fosterwhite.com

“Joe Feddersen: Past/Present”

Over the course of his multidecade career, the celebrated Colville artist Joe Feddersen — recent winner of a Washington state Governor’s Arts and Heritage Award — has developed his own visual lexicon. His personal alphabet of geometric motifs pays homage to the mountains, elk, canoes and petroglyphs of the northern region of the historic Plateau territory, and the urbane hieroglyphs of the information age, electrical transmission towers, trucks and nuclear power. This exhibition focuses on a series of semiabstract monoprints from throughout his career.

May 1-31; studio e gallery, 609 S. Brandon St., Seattle; free; 206-762-3322, studioegallery.net

“Venus is Missing”

As the winner of the Seattle Art Museum’s 2023 Betty Bowen Award, a major prize for Northwest artists, Seattle artist and curator Tariqa Waters gets free rein at the museum, where she’s creating an immersive installation featuring a powder-pink spaceship and a constellation of colorful blown glass ball barrettes, or “bobbles.” Under the guidance of Agent Waters, visitors embark on a time-traveling trip to explore vulnerability and resilience. Details remain top secret, but knowing Waters’ penchant for Pee-wee Herman-esque, Afrofuturist splendor, the mission surely will be accomplished — and fascinating.

May 7-Jan. 5, 2026; Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$32.99; 206-654-3100, visitsam.org

Also, a quick PSA for budget-conscious art enthusiasts: If you haven’t seen SAM’s blockbuster Ai Weiwei show yet, now may be a good time. The museum is offering 50% off admission in April. Plus, Seattle Art Museum and Seattle Asian Art Museum admission is free the first Thursday of every month. The next free Thursday is May 1, when SAM’s downtown location is open until 8 p.m. with live music, disc jockeys, drop-in art-making and artist talks. Entry for youth 14 and younger is always free, and a King County library card can get you free tickets to local museums (and parks). (For more bargains, my colleague Gemma wrote this handy roundup of some of the best discounts Seattle’s arts scene has to offer.)

“Self Help”

As a kid, Brandon Vosika always “made stories out of pictures,” he told me recently. “I’d go to the library and see all the books, look at the covers, and read the titles and stop there. I’d just invent my own story.” The Seattle artist has done something similar with a new, playful series of sculptures made from salvaged wood blocks. Painted to look like books — replete with colorful covers and wistful titles like “Forgive the Sadness,” “Time Is Cruel” or “How to Hold a Cigarette and What It Says About You” — these “frameworks for unwritten stories” invite viewers to envision what’s inside and dream up their own tales.

May 8-June 7; The Factory, 1216 10th Ave., Seattle; free; factoryseattle.com

Seattle Art Book Fair

Attention bibliophiles and zinesters: For more bookish art (or art-ish books), head to Washington Hall for the Seattle Art Book Fair. The free festival celebrates all things independent publishing, book design and artist books, with a stacked schedule of talks and readings; more than 85 local, national and international artists, designers and organizations slinging bookish wares; and activities like a letterpress workshop, book exchange and screen printing demonstration.

May 10-11; Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle; free; seattleartbookfair.org

“Somethin’ Something’” and “if/then/yes/and”

Anthony White paints a different kind of still life. In his spin on the art historical canon — panels painted thread by thread with 3D ink — you won’t find tastefully arranged skulls or decaying flowers, but dizzying tableaux of Louis Vuitton purses, Bud Light cans and logos upon logos (Raytheon! Cotton! ChatGPT!). In “Somethin’ Something’,” it’s hard not to read this glut of mass consumption as an omen of mass destruction. Few artists so mesmerizingly grasp the frenetic excess of our time.

If you need a visual repose, the gallery’s got you covered with a second show, “if/then/yes/and,” its first by Christopher Derek Bruno, who explores what happens when our brains perceive repetitions of color and light.

May 22-June 28; Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle; free; 206-624-0770, gregkucera.com