The stretch of Fifth Avenue between Olive Way and Vine Street is what newly local muralist Brady Black calls, with a distinct lack of affection, “Department of Transportation gray.”

As he was driving through Belltown in October, just two months after a move from Beirut, Black says he was struck by the overwhelming lack of color. It was “absurd” to Black, accustomed as he is to viewing any stretch of vacant concrete as a prospective canvas, that the columns were not covered in art. “No offense,” he adds hastily, seemingly conscious of his status as a fresh transplant.

Upon the recommendation of a friend, Black reached out to Visit Seattle, the city’s destination marketing association, with a pitch: He wanted to install murals on the pillars featuring eight 11-foot-tall portraits of ordinary Seattleites. And he wanted community members to actually help create the portraits of themselves and each other, using a paint-by-number system he had successfully deployed to engage children living on the streets by creating murals in their Beirut neighborhoods.

Black’s vision of a colorful Fifth Avenue came at a fortuitous moment for Visit Seattle. This July, for the first time in over two decades, Seattle would be hosting Major League Baseball’s venerated All-Star Week, and the city and its tourism marketing arm were eager for opportunities to “beautify the city as much as possible,” says Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle’s chief marketing officer.

Visit Seattle proposed including eight star players from across MLB, like the Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, alongside local fans who showed up for community painting sessions, and the concept for the murals coalesced. They would paint eight murals featuring an MLB player and eight portraying fans, and wrap them around 16 of Seattle’s monorail pillars on Fifth Avenue.

Since moving to Seattle, Black had been working as a teacher in the mural apprentice program at nonprofit Urban ArtWorks, which agreed to provide studio space and volunteer support for the project.

Work on the portraits began May 7, and after 34 days of continuous work and 16 community painting sessions, the portraits were completed in early June. Those portraits were then transferred from mural cloth to a heartier vinyl, and applied to the monorail columns by crane on the night of June 29. The murals will be up throughout July. The original portraits, on mural cloth, are also being erected at various locations around the urban core, including the Westlake monorail station, July 3-9.

Megan Ching of Seattle Monorail Services, the private company that partners with the city to operate the monorail, says that the MLB murals are a pilot program for future public art installations they hope to host.

Visit Seattle funded the project (it declined to give the cost). “This is not a traditional program that Visit Seattle would fund … [but] this is a really important moment in time, this is going to be a lot of people’s first time in Seattle,” and the city was eager to put its best face forward for the estimated 100,000 visitors expected to flood in for All-Star Week.

But the murals, according to Black, are about more than appearances. And they aren’t really for visitors. The real impact of the project, Black says, is on the more than 100 community members, ranging from children to older adults, who worked on it, and the locals who will stumble across it in the course of their daily lives.

Sara Vasquez, an artist and designer who grew up in Seattle and now leads youth in-school mural projects for Urban ArtWorks, says that something singular blossoms when you sit down and work with your hands alongside other people. “If you’ve ever sat at a kitchen table and done crafts with friends, or done a paint and sip, it’s like that … You just get to talking.”

She volunteered to assist with the two-hour community painting session rendering Mookie Betts at the Urban ArtWorks studio, and she recounts discussions among participants ranging from activism to, naturally, baseball.

Vasquez grew up going to Mariners games with her father, and says that part of why she loved the sport was seeing so many players who looked like her Chicano dad “really succeeding, being the best of the best,” hearing their names roar through a packed stadium.

Public art installations like this highlight the importance of seeing yourself in the spaces around you, says Black. And “allow a community to consider itself, to represent itself … and to take control of a narrative that might not be in their hands anymore,” says Vasquez. And the story these murals tell about Seattle is one that elevates local fans to the same level of importance as the elite athletes who will draw tens of thousands of visitors to the city.