More than two and a half years after moving to a castle in France and beginning a gradual transition away from running his eponymous Pioneer Square art gallery, Greg Kucera returned to Seattle for the Oct. 5 opening of “Something Old, Something New,” an exhibit celebrating Kucera Gallery’s 40th anniversary.

The exhibit, on display until Oct. 28, features 35 “curated juxtapositions” of an older piece and a more recent work from artists currently represented by Greg Kucera Gallery. As one of Seattle’s leading art galleries for many years, Kucera’s roster is impressive.

“I feel like I grew up with these people,” said Kucera, 67, contemplating the works by artists he’s known for years, some even three or four decades. As he’s fond of saying: “That’s longer than most marriages last.”

Among the works on display: painter Roger Shimomura’s interrogative, pop-art-infused work; Anthony White’s candy-colored consumerist explorations; Humaira Abid’s luminous wood sculptures; and Joey Veltkamp’s delightful, felted “soft paintings.”

For many of these artists, Kucera remembers the exact moment he first encountered their work, be it at a coffee shop or on the walls of the Whitney Museum of American Art. The only common thread among them, he said, is how uncommon they are.

“That’s what makes it thrilling,” he said, of those moments of discovery. “It’s never the same thing twice.”

Advertising

The same could be said of this show. On one wall, you’ll find two radiant quilts from Gee’s Bend artist Loretta Pettway Bennett; turn around and you’ll find “Kai Malo’o,” a 2023 driftwood horse, cast in bronze, by Deborah Butterfield alongside her 1979, mud-and-wood piece “Untitled,” an early, unmistakably Butterfield piece.

“It’s a real treat to be able to show that here because Seattle audiences have never seen that part of her work,” Kucera said. “You can see how clearly it relates to this piece, nearly 45 years later.”

Pointing to a photograph by Chris Engman, Kucera detailed the painstaking process of his early work, and then the way his later piece integrates marks made by Engman’s young son, a reflection of the artist’s life and work evolving in tandem.

“Something Old, Something New” elucidates not only the evolution of an artist’s career over time, it highlights the connective tissue between artist, gallery and arts community.

Engman wrote, in his works’ accompanying wall tag: “I do not know where I would be, had Greg Kucera Gallery not taken a chance on a scrappy rookie with few credentials.”

When Kucera first opened his gallery in 1983 in its original home on Second Avenue, he said, Pioneer Square was “totally derelict,” which is why the 27-year-old gallerist could afford the space. Also, he said, landlords liked renting to art galleries because they took great care of the space and brought with them an appealing sophistication.

Advertising

Kucera’s famous eye for talent and dedication to Northwest artists grew the gallery in both scale and reputation, fueled by (in no particular order) boldly political shows, big art fair gambles that paid off, and a hot art market driven by the wealth and excess of the 1980s.

In all those years, Kucera said, he never considered relocating to a bigger city; before moving to that French castle in 2021, he’d never lived outside of Washington state. (The castle is now old news, however; he recently relocated to a French cloister — the long arcades are great for hanging art.)

Forty years in, Kucera is slowly but surely turning the keys to his Seattle castle over to Jim Wilcox, the gallery’s assistant director who has been with Kucera since 2000, and Carol Clifford, who joined the team as bookkeeper in 2020.

As reported in 2021, the husband-and-wife team purchased about 30% ownership of the gallery and planned to co-own with Kucera during a slow buy-in; ownership will fully transition to Wilcox and Clifford over a still-undefined number of years.

These new owners are hardly new to Kucera. Clifford remembers standing in line to get into the gallery’s 1989 group show “Taboo,” an exhibition that included Andres Serrano’s controversial “Piss Christ” and helped put the young gallery on the national map. Wilcox’s pivotal Kucera memory was seeing Kerry James Marshall’s painting “Great America” in Kucera’s 1997 group show “Civil Progress: Life in Black America.”

“That was the first piece I saw where I thought, ‘Can you take out a loan to buy a painting?,’ ” Wilcox said. (Kucera then scolded him for the missed investment opportunity: “Great America” is now in the collection of the National Gallery in Washington, D.C.).

Advertising

The trio exhibits the shopworn shorthand and good-natured eye-rolling that form the backbone of many a long-standing relationship, along with shared values anchored by a dedication to physical gallery space and a commitment to treating artists well.

Kucera credits former employee Jena Scott with the foresight to get the gallery online in the mid-’90s, and that web presence has been a key piece of their business ever since. But for these three gallerists, the proximity of human and art remains, and will remain, a critical piece of the exchange.

So Kucera will leave it to Wilcox and Clifford to deal with the TikTok and Instagram of it all, to cultivate the next generation of collectors, and to wrangle with the city of Seattle and the complicated evolution of Pioneer Square.

With many venerable neighborhood galleries, including Linda Hodges, James Harris, Davidson and CoCA, leaving the area, Kucera remains a flag planted for the brick-and-mortar gallery, a place where human bodies can encounter an artist’s body of work in real space and time.

As “Something Old, Something New” explores artists’ individual and collective evolution, so too does it raise questions of the gallery itself: What changes and what remains the same? What does a life’s vision look like rendered in canvas and acrylic, metals, beads, wood? Put another way: Can you take the Kucera out of Kucera Gallery?

That question needn’t be answered quite yet. As this transitional period continues, aided by trans-Atlantic email and video, Clifford said she and Wilcox remain appreciative of Kucera’s mentorship and the wealth of knowledge from which she and Wilcox are still learning.

Sponsored

Wilcox admits, he worries; he knows well that Kucera lives and breathes the gallery. “It’s his baby and I want him to be proud of what we do with it,” Wilcox said. “And even after it’s fully ours, I want him to contribute.

“And,” he added in a stage whisper. “I want him to be able to take no for an answer.”