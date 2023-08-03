It’s a blow to Seattle’s visual art scene: the Museum of Museums (MoM) is closing. The cheekily named contemporary art center founded by arts entrepreneur Greg Lundgren will close its doors Sept. 1, Lundgren wrote in an email to members this week.

To blame are major plumbing problems too costly to fix, Lundgren wrote. “It feels like a ship with a hole in the bow; the deluge of Seattle rain will inevitably sink our ship,” he continued. “Please know that we have explored all options to repair this coming event and that our motivation was to chart a much longer voyage in 900 Boylston.”

From when he started to transform a derelict, vacant medical office and retail building on Seattle’s First Hill into a multiroom museum in 2019, Lundgren knew the new lease on life he was giving the now-77-year-old building was temporary at best: The plan was to lease the 7,300-square-foot building from its owner, the nearby Swedish Health Services, until plans to tear it down and redevelop the block would firm up. He knew the transformation would require blood, sweat and tears (plus layers of red tape) and that a DIY project like this would bring its challenges. But he wasn’t expecting to close this soon.

Lundgren said the plumbing problems are insurmountable. After a flood last winter, it came to a head when the museum had to close its first floor and manually haul gallons of water, in buckets, out of the building. They even brought in an industrial pump. Trying to patch things up hasn’t worked — it’s just cost a lot of money. (Lundgren said MoM has sunk about $35,000 into repairs and that Swedish has also contributed.) With Seattle’s rain, the building will inevitably flood again this fall, “with no practical way to get the water out,” Lundgren wrote in a text message.

“Unfortunately, our building’s roof drains are connected to the main sewer line, which has collapsed and can no longer handle the rainwater efficiently,” Lundgren wrote in the email to members. In a text message, he noted the estimated cost to fix it is $120,000.

Advertising

While that’s a hefty sum for a small outfit like MoM, it’s not unheard of in the art world. Asked why the museum didn’t mount a fundraising campaign, Lundgren said: “It feels inappropriate to try and raise that kind of money for a building we don’t own.” Lundgren also noted Swedish has “no immediate plans to tear the building down, it will just get decommissioned and boarded back up.”

In an email, a representative for Swedish said the full scope of the repairs needed is unknown and they weren’t able to share how much Swedish had already paid for repairs. Once the museum leaves, the representative said the building’s future use is unknown as well, but that “Swedish is committed to keeping the building safe and secure.”

The midcentury building had been vacant and boarded up when Lundgren set about entirely transforming it. Starting in June 2019, he and an army of volunteers knocked down walls of small medical offices and hauled more than 100,000 pounds of construction debris out of the building to create spacious galleries.

The result was a contemporary art center that packed a serious punch for its (relatively) small size. It included two main galleries, one of which was reserved for large-scale, immersive and inventive installations, a gift shop that featured anything from Frankensteined-together stuffed animals to vintage finds and small artworks by local makers, bathrooms that were mini-immersive-art-rooms, various locales for video art, a mini-museum featuring art by school kids and The Kitchen, a community space that hosted various art exhibits, events and art markets.

“Something that MoM did that was incredible was providing a free and open-to-the-public space that hosted new art shows every week,” said Timothy Rysdyke, museum manager of MoM and The Kitchen curator. “The Kitchen gave space to artists and nonprofits at no cost and opened its doors to welcome everyone. We partnered with local youth art organizations, hosted fundraisers, pop-ups, and classes. The closure of MoM, but especially The Kitchen, feels like a real loss to the Seattle arts community.”

As an LLC rather than a nonprofit (which is more typical for a museum), MoM relied largely on ticket sales and memberships for its revenue. Lundgren said the museum would try and prorate as many refunds as they could. While the museum has no debts, Lundgren said, resources are low. “But we hope for a busy August to cover the costs of closing and any refunds.”

Advertising

Seattle Times arts economy coverage Seattle’s vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region. But it faces challenges, including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Times takes an in-depth look at the business of the arts and the arts as an economic driver in our region. We invite you to join the conversation. Send your stories, comments, tips and suggestions to artseconomy@seattletimes.com. More

The somewhat unorthodox business structure of the museum was just one of many ways in which the museum skirted conventions. MoM was a place for playfulness and experimentation, and was a launching pad for local artists and curators. MoM opened with a group exhibition that explored ritual and witchcraft in contemporary art, and a candy-colored, immersive dreamscape installation by local artists Neonsaltwater and Brian Sanchez. Later, the museum hosted a show of artistic cat towers (felines were invited to be in situ art critics), Afrofuturist art from Seattle artists and beyond, an interactive AI church and, most recently, a show of touchable “soft art.” (The museum found itself in a social media firestorm when, last summer, it launched a call for artwork made by people working for Amazon and Microsoft.)

“My gosh,” said local artist Megan Prince, who is showing various sculptures made from reclaimed fabric in the exhibit “Soft Touch” at MoM. “Museum of Museums to me, was seen as an up-and-coming, very fun, alive place for local artists to experiment and show work and be together as a community. To hear that it’s closing is a pretty big blow for our artist community.”

There aren’t that many places like it in Seattle, Prince added: “There’s a lot of galleries. There’s a lot of museums. But there’s not a whole lot of places where you can publicly try out your ideas,” particularly for artists who don’t have gallery representation or other institutional support. “Having that loss is pretty catastrophic.”

The goal of MoM, Lundgren has long maintained, was to nurture Seattle’s creative sector, and even inspire others to roll up their sleeves and DIY their own museum — or just support the arts. A black decal on the wall at MoM underscores why: “There is no version of a great city with a declining artist population.”

As he was readying a public announcement of the closure Wednesday, Lundgren was still grappling with the loss. “It’s a hard chapter and it feels a bit like someone died,” he said in a text message.

Advertising

But he felt proud too: Of the model and the creative use of space. The programming and the staff’s dedication. The many artists they got to show. Giving a piece of architecture a new lease on life.

“It’s important to try new models, to experiment and take risks,” Lundgren said in a text. “It doesn’t always work out the way you wanted it to, but the alternative is accepting things the way they are.”

_____

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.