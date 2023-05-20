The Seattle art scene will look very different soon. Two longtime and prominent pillars of the local art world, Linda Hodges and James Harris, announced this week they’re closing their namesake Seattle galleries.

After 40 years in business, Linda Hodges is retiring and closing her Pioneer Square gallery at the end of June. James Harris is moving his gallery, which he’d been operating out of his Seattle house for the past two years and before that out of a Pioneer Square storefront for 22 years, to Dallas, where he’ll reopen under the same name.

The closures follow the recent retirement of other longtime local gallerists Greg Kucera and Sam Davidson in what is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for Seattle’s visual art scene as a generation of influential dealers exits Pioneer Square. The closures also mean that many of the Seattle artists formerly represented by Hodges’ and Harris’ galleries will be looking for a new “home.”

With “Greg gone and Linda retiring and Sam retiring, there is going to be a big cultural shift in the art scene,” Harris said.

“It’s the passing of the baton to the next generation,” Hodges said. “I think we’re at the beginning of a new huge, radical transformation of our art and culture, and I think young people are maybe better equipped to partake of it.”

For now, though, the loss of two major galleries means more artists will be vying for even fewer coveted gallery spots. And that’s not just about wall space: Being on a gallery roster means artists have their personal impresario, someone who helps nurture their career by selling to the right collectors (those who will be coming back for more, collect other major artists and/or donate work to museums), getting their works into important museums, clinching public commissions and advocating for their work among art world cognoscenti. For many local artists, it’s one of the few tickets to broader art world success.

And while Seattle has always boasted a rich creative scene, galleries with full-time staff to tend to this work were and are still relatively rare, at least in comparison with art-world epicenters like New York or Los Angeles.

Now, there will be even fewer. ​

Deep roots

Hodges said she’d started thinking about her retirement a few months ago when the end of her lease came into view. Knowing none of her children or grandchildren — nor her current gallery director — wanted to take the reins, she decided that, at 75, the time had come. “I mean, this journey started when I was 31,” Hodges said, sitting in her gallery earlier this week, surrounded by abstract paintings by Whidbey Island-based painter Heidi Oberheide on the walls. The gallery’s last show, before it closes June 30, will be by renowned Northwest painter Gaylen Hansen.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’ve done my mission to help the art community,” Hodges said. “I loved every moment of it. But I thought it was time.”

Hodges arrived on the Seattle scene, by way of New York and Michigan, in the late ‘70s. She opened Hodges/Banks Gallery with Yvonne Banks in 1983, across the street from her current storefront at 316 First Ave. S.

The gallery’s first show featured paintings and wall sculptures by the Vashon-based symbolist artist Jack Chevalier. Throughout her four decades, Hodges — flying solo since 1986 as Linda Hodges Gallery — would remain steadfast in her focus on regional artists and painting, often successfully threading the difficult needle of showing both commercially successful and more boundary-pushing work.

“Linda is such an enthusiast for painting and I think her genuine excitement for the work and artists she represents is contagious,” said Seattle-based artist Cable Griffith in an email. “She’s also been able to expand the reach of my work into collections outside of Washington state. Not many galleries in the region have as deep roots as she does and that, plus her advocacy, has been really valuable.”

“Of course I’m saddened to lose her representation, personally,” added Griffith, who has been with the gallery since 2019. “But more saddened for the city and region to lose such a vital art space.”

Seattle painter Ilana Zweschi, who had been with the gallery for four years, echoed the sentiment. “Seattle is taking a huge hit losing a gallery like Linda’s,” Zweschi wrote in an email. “This city was already filled with amazing artists without representation before the announcement of the closure. The talent in Seattle cannot be sustained on the remaining galleries alone. I hope this closure acts as a catalyst for the opening of more new places for artists to be seen and supported.”

To some of Hodges’ artists, the news of the gallery’s closure came as a surprise on May 12, when Hodges sent her artists an email to announce the closure at the end of June.

Seattle sculptor and ceramist Timea Tihanyi — who was preparing for a July solo show with the gallery — was caught off guard. “And then I’m waiting all Friday afternoon thinking that Linda will certainly write a follow-up email, explaining or saying something that’s more personal,” she said in a phone interview. “But that email never came.”

Tihanyi said that while she was grateful for Hodges’ work as a gallerist and wished her well in retirement, “forgetting about the people who need to be supported in this process, that was a little bit awkward,” and disappointing, she said.

“It’s always a difficult endeavor to close a business no matter when,” Hodges said in a text message. “I’ve tried to wind things down in the best possible manner and regret any frustrations that have occurred in the process.”

Scrappy start

Harris’ decision to relocate dates back to pre-pandemic times and stems from personal reasons: His husband has taken a job in Dallas, and the couple has purchased a home there. In March 2021, after the pandemic had decimated foot traffic, Harris quietly let his lease on his longtime Pioneer Square gallery run out.

Harris has been selling artworks out of his Seattle home and has organized a pop-up exhibit at the Georgetown gallery studio e, but is officially unwinding his Washington state business and moving to Dallas this summer. He’s hoping some of the artists in his stable will “move” with him, meaning he’d represent them and show their work in Dallas.

“Having your own business and really pushing your ideas and your creativity, and the creativity of your artists, is really exciting and rewarding,” Harris, 62, said in a phone call from Dallas. “I’m really looking forward to have that happen again.”

Harris, a born-and-raised Seattleite who’d gone on to work at major San Francisco galleries, opened his Seattle gallery in June 1999, a busy expansion time for the local art scene. His first storefront on Third Avenue South, across from Greg Kucera Gallery, measured a cozy 1,200 square feet. “It was kind of, I would say, a scrappy space,” Harris said. He’d move twice, each new space a step up from the last.

The gallery’s inaugural show of 1999 — featuring four artists who worked with food, including Seattle’s Nicola Vruwink and New York’s Brazilian-born Vik Muniz — offered a taste of what was to come: Harris often brought international, high-caliber artists to Seattle and in doing so educated the local public about the wider art world and raised the profile of his local artists. Harris also looked beyond the Pacific Northwest, often getting his artists into major museum collections, East Coast galleries and art fairs across the country.

“He has a national, international scope [and] reach,” said Seattle-based artist Mary Ann Peters, who has been with the gallery for two decades. “So the opportunity to see some of that work is now gone, unless somebody else picks up the mantle.”

Peters described Harris as serious, straightforward and knowledgeable. “He’s really versed. If he shows a ceramic artist, somebody who uses clay, he can talk to you about the history of clay,” she said. “You can say you saw something crazy. And he will know something about it.”

Harris says he hopes most artists in his stable will stay with his gallery. “It gives me an opportunity to show some amazing artists who probably have never been seen in the Midwest or the state of Texas,” he said. Harris also noted he looks forward to doing pop-up exhibitions of “his” artists in Seattle. But some, like Peters, will also be looking for local representation.

Harris and Hodges chalked up the changes in the local gallery scene to the natural ebb and flow of the business, and both said they had confidence in the next generation to fill their shoes.

“Seattle has tremendous potential,” Harris said. “Even though some of the old established people are retiring, or I’m moving away, I really feel that the visual cultural scene there is still going to flourish.”

