When Jean-Paul Builes needs peace, he finds himself at the tip of Seward Park’s peninsula, sitting atop a fallen tree that juts out into Lake Washington. This tree is Builes’ spot; it’s where he spent a lot of pandemic time hanging out or meditating or jumping off to conquer his fear of heights

According to his project, “The Spot,” Builes isn’t the only one with a go-to place. So far, the photographer has captured photos of about 50 different artists in their spots, along with the stories of their pandemic experiences — their isolation, realizations and creations. Last year, after already having started the project, Builes applied for, and is a recipient of, a grant from the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s Hope Corps program, which will provide him $10,000 to continue doing this work. He plans to use the grant to either produce a coffee-table book of the photos or host an exhibition with some of the photos. When the project is finished, he is also going to post the photos on Instagram, each with a caption about the subject.

In hopes of capturing a moment that is “not aesthetic, but real,” Builes has a very specific process. After arriving at his subject’s spot, he spends an hour or so just talking to them about their pandemic experience — it can feel like a therapy session, he said. He listens and watches, waiting to see what topic of conversation brings them to life. He pulls out his old-school Hasselblad 503CW film camera. He tells the subject to close their eyes and think about that topic; when they open, he’s going to snap the shot. It’s one medium format, black-and-white photo. Just one, never two. Then, he lets the subject wind the camera back up.

“We put a lot of intention into that moment,” he said. “They want to see what they look like in that moment, and a lot of the time, they don’t like it immediately … but the people around them love that photo because they see them there.”

Using the film camera is an important part of the process, too. Sure, film is more difficult and takes more time, Builes said, but that’s the beauty of it.

“A big part of it is the experience, and it might be even more important than the photo itself,” he said, referring to the experience of talking to the subject prior to shooting. “Because if you add memory to the photo, then it’s more valuable.”

When the pandemic started, Builes realized his chance at photographing history. Having had various jobs since he began his photography career in 2012 — photographing models and recording artists and performers, to name a few — Builes said he is now at a point when he is interested in photos that are less manufactured and more authentic.

“This is an iconic moment, this is what I’ve been searching for,” he said. “I want to take photos of my family, of the people around me, the artists that I work with. Instead of searching for an aesthetic, just capture the now.”

That mindset led to “The Spot,” but as Builes continues this work, he no longer sees it as pandemic-centered. His goal is to generally center the community of creatives he’s found since moving to Seattle in 2015, as well as other, underrepresented communities. Ideally, he said, the project will connect those who didn’t know each other before.

In moving away from the pandemic-centered content, Builes said he is also going to start shooting in color, rather than black-and-white, so the photos feel more present.

“It always changes and develops into something new, and I’m going to develop that even further,” he said. “I’m going to continue this project for as long as I’m living.”

