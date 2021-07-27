After a lapse of two years, the Seattle Art Fair will resume next summer under new management. Art Market Productions (AMP) Events said Tuesday that it would be taking over production of the art fair, with the event’s sixth outing slated for July 21-24, 2022 at Lumen Field.

Previously co-produced by Vulcan, the fair’s future was left uncertain last May, when the company shuttered its Arts + Entertainment division. Affected properties also included downtown’s Cinerama movie theater and two museums.

The 2020 Seattle Art Fair had already been canceled due to COVID-19 when news of Vulcan’s departure hit. It was also not held this year.

In response to its cancellation, local gallerists hosted an alternative event last year, the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which brought in 13,000 unique web visitors and increased gallery foot traffic through a combination of online and in-person programming. That fair will return Aug. 5.

In the Seattle Art Fair’s previous years, AMP Events had played a coproducing role, and will now take over full management following Vulcan’s exit. In a news release, AMP CEO Jeffrey Wainhause called the fair “a celebration of international, national, and regional arts,” and said, “We have been honored to be part of its success and growth from the beginning.”

The Seattle Art Fair began in 2015, and has since expanded its audience and programming to include more than 100 galleries representing local, national and global art markets, with a focus on contemporary and modern art. It’s a vast event, attracting tens of thousands of people.

Applications to participate in the 2022 Seattle Art Fair will open in the fall. More information is available by contacting the organizers at info@seattleartfair.com.