When the first Seattle Art Fair opened during a hot August weekend in 2015, it felt like Christmas to local artist Elisheba Johnson. Hundreds of paintings and sculptures in the white-walled booths of local, national and international galleries formed a formidable visual buffet at what was then the CenturyLink Field Event Center. With countless parties, open studios, satellite art fairs and new exhibits at local galleries, the weekend felt like a joyful reunion, an occasion for celebration.

Johnson coined a hashtag for the phenomenon: #SeattleArtHoliday. “Just like how the holidays can also be a little bit too much — that’s the sentiment,” Johnson said.

Now that the art holiday is upon us again, with the Seattle Art Fair returning for its seventh edition July 27-30 at Lumen Field Event Center, local artists, gallerists and curators are eagerly anticipating what this year’s #SeattleArtHoliday will bring.

What’s sure: This year, in addition to booths from nearly 70 local and international galleries, there is more noncommercial art at the fair in the form of performances and installations, as well as more satellite art exhibits around the fair, than ever. But with an increasingly local focus, the fair will also open to questions about its future. Can it bring in out-of-state and international collectors, spark enough sales and be the boost to the creative economy it once promised?

Great expectations

When he founded the fair in 2015 via his company Vulcan, in collaboration with New York-based Art Market Productions, business magnate Paul Allen had great expectations: The Seattle Art Fair was to be the West Coast equivalent of buzzy international art fairs like The Armory Show in New York and Art Basel in Miami, an international magnet for jet-setting art collectors.

Conversely, local artists, art collectors, curators and galleries would be connected and exposed to a wider audience and variety of art. In short: Allen wanted the fair — and by extension, Seattle — to play in the big leagues.

“There was a lot of hope that it would change into a version of Miami Basel and that all the surrounding arts institutions would be amplified,” Johnson said. “I was very hopeful for that. I don’t think that has totally happened.” Still, she said the fair had built a lot of momentum: she pointed to the slate of satellite events and exhibits coinciding with the fair (including one at her Seattle art space Wa Na Wari, which, as a cultural nonprofit partner of the fair, is also showcasing work at a fair booth). “I think it might just be slower than we hoped. But I think it’s happening.”

Still, the Seattle Art Fair — now produced by AMP without Vulcan — is no Miami Basel. Major blue-chip galleries like Gagosian and David Zwirner, who attended the first few editions of the fair, have not returned since Allen’s death in 2018. The fair’s become increasingly regional, showcasing smaller and lesser-known galleries, with fewer galleries from U.S. art market hubs like New York and Los Angeles attending. (Multiple galleries who didn’t return to the fair did not respond to requests for comment.)

While the fair brings in galleries from Japan, India, Iran, Argentina and Italy, this year’s edition is the most local since the fair’s founding, with 35% of participating galleries hailing from Washington state. (The next highest was last year at 25%.) The gallery list is also shorter than last year’s: 68 versus 75, the shortest it’s been since opening year.

David Haughton, board chair of Seattle-based Gallery 110, which will have a booth at the fair, noted the shifting lineup. “I am concerned about the Seattle Art Fair,” he wrote in an email. “Fewer galleries from outside the PNW is not a good thing.” Haughton said he hoped to nudge art lovers into “practical support of the fair” by buying artwork they love while there. “Perhaps, as well, I hope to catalyze the interest of another wealthy citizen to take on Paul Allen’s role,” he noted. “Gagosian, [Zwirner], Pace can all be enticed back, I’m sure, if they sense opportunity and enthusiasm.” Haughton later emailed a clarification: “Just to be clear on this point: opportunity and enthusiasm = money.”

The presence of these and other art world heavy hitters matters not just because they’re a stamp of approval from the wider art world or offer exposure to local artists; it also elevates local galleries and artists to a more national scale, forming a point of attraction for local galleries. Too few of those attraction points, and the fair risks fizzling out.

“It’s great to see local art, but to me, the big draw is to see art from outside of Seattle … put right next to our own PNW artists,” said Kascha Semonovitch of Ballard art space The Vestibule, which is coming to the fair for the first time this year, in an email. “The fair has to continue to bring galleries from around the country and the world if it wants to keep my attention and make this more than a gathering of art-for-artists-who-already-know-each other.”

Art Fair director Kelly Freeman said the increased number of local galleries “shows how strong the regional market is.” She called the lighter gallery lineup a “strategic decision” and said it wasn’t due to a lack of applicants (galleries apply to be part of the fair and are selected by a committee). The fair, she noted, is leaning into its public projects and programs to offer people more incentives to come — and buy a ticket — to the fair even when they’re not planning or able to buy something, although she added: “You can come to the fair as somebody who’s just excited to look and to learn, and maybe, you know, you become so inspired that at a certain point, you are compelled to make a purchase.”

Freeman also confirmed that the fair will return next year and that AMP is “already in discussions on dates for the next few years.”

Return on investment

For galleries, art fairs are an expensive investment. The costs of moving paintings, paying for a booth, setting up shop in the event center, and sometimes flying in staff, can be crushing. Galleries pay for their booths per square foot and pay extra for lights, walls and storage, plus transportation, payroll and marketing. For a gallery like the Kirkland-based Ryan James Fine Arts, the costs rack up to $12,000; for Seattle’s J. Rinehart Gallery, which purchased a larger booth, nearly $20,000.

Seattle Times arts economy coverage Seattle’s vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region. But it faces challenges, including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Times takes an in-depth look at the business of the arts and the arts as an economic driver in our region. We invite you to join the conversation. Send your stories, comments, tips and suggestions to artseconomy@seattletimes.com. More

“The artists receive their 50% but the gallery pays all of the expenses (as should be) … the math of it tells one we need to sell a lot,” said Jane Magavern Beebe of the Portland-based gallery PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, in an email.

Rinehart said she hadn’t made a profit during two previous stints at the fair in 2019 and 2022, though she broke even in 2019 and “got pretty close” in 2022. So why is she coming back? “In my past experience at fairs, if a gallery breaks even during the fair, they are having a pretty good time,” she noted. “A lot of work comes after the fair: following up with leads, connecting with new collectors, making arrangements for gallery visits … We have built our contacts and made connections at the fair that have proven to be very valuable.”

Other galleries — even those who did make a profit — echoed Rinehart’s sentiments: Art fairs are great for exposure. “Marketing is our biggest drive for returning to the fair, it’s a great opportunity to have our artists be seen by many people in a short time,” James said.

Networking

Artists, of course, also benefit from the exposure the art fair brings, even beyond sales. “I have found the art fair can be a good way to see what other artists are doing and what trends are in play,” said local painter Ian Shearer, noting he’d be going with an eye on potential galleries that could be a good fit for him.

Artists won’t be the only ones networking. Art consultants, who purchase artwork for clients and corporations, will be socializing with longtime and prospective clients, and scouting for new artists to share with their clients.

“All the players will be in town,” said Rand Silver of Treadwell, a new, New York-based art and collectibles insurance underwriting company that is sponsoring the satellite art exhibit Forest For The Trees. Silver and co-founder Ronald Fiamma are flying in from New York; Silver noted that he knows others from the auction business and insurance industry flying out as well. All these art events combined, he added, “has to bring some sort of spotlight to the local artistic economy.”

And not just a spotlight. While the exact economic impact is hard to measure, 10.25% sales tax on ticket and art sales flows back into the city’s, county’s and state’s coffers. Because the fair attracts visitors from all over, the region’s hospitality industry gets a boost, too, a SAF spokesperson said. According to Visit Seattle, the city’s tourism industry association, downtown Seattle hotels hit 90% occupancy during last summer’s art fair weekend, although other events like sports games and the Pokémon GO Fest likely contributed to that as well.

Overall, Seattle art world insiders say, the fair is a major boost to, and rallying point for, the local scene — but mostly for a brief period. So can the excitement of the #SeattleArtHoliday be translated into lasting change, perhaps the kind that Paul Allen envisioned?

For that, artists and dealers said, a more concerted effort to promote cultural tourism — as well as sales and gallery visits — would need to be made beyond the four-day weekend.

“Hopefully,” said Phen Huang of Seattle’s Foster/White Gallery, which will be present at the fair, “the attendees are stimulated by this celebration of the visual arts in Seattle to regularly visit the galleries throughout the year.”

Seattle Art Fair 2023 July 27-30; Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S.; $35 for a single-day ticket (Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.), $65 for a fair pass (includes access on opening night, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.); Lumen accessibility info: st.news/lumenaccessibility; seattleartfair.com More

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.