It was a bright summer afternoon, and Seattleites had donned their best heels, floral shirts and silky summer pants to get in line for the anticipated event at the Lumen Field Event Center. This time it wasn’t pop star Taylor Swift drawing the crowds, but the seventh edition of the Seattle Art Fair, the most high-profile visual art market event in the Pacific Northwest, running through Sunday.

The Thursday evening opening night drew roughly 5,000 people, a SAF representative said, with 20,000 to 25,000 people expected over the entire weekend. The fair seems to have started with a bang, with various dealers reporting solid sales and throngs of art enthusiasts crowding the booths.

“Opening night was packed with people eager to see art and take art home,” gallerist Judith Rinehart said in a text message. “We are on track to make a profit during the show. Great excitement over all.”

Technically, the fair opened at 6 p.m., but various local art dealers — who had set up in white-walled pop-up booths in the cavernous convention hall — had already sold work before the clock even struck 5:30, during the VIP preview. At Greg Kucera Gallery, a small red dot sticker indicated that a large painting (made by carefully “painting” spaghetti-thin threads of polylactic acid on panel) by local artist Anthony White had sold, for $17,800. The 2023 painting, titled “Must Go Through,” is dense with floral patterns and hidden symbolism that hints at the overwhelm and demands of our current social media maelstrom: “POST POST POST,” a wooden box at the heart of the painting read — or instructed?

Speaking of powerful swirls: Lynn Hanson Gallery reported it sold an oil painting by Kirkland-based Nina O’Neil called “Mighty Catch,” depicting an octopus ensnarling a fish in its tentacles, as well as other artworks. Other local dealers also reported successful sales. At Stonington, a carved alder mask representing a shaman by Dave Ketah, a Tlingit artist, had been sold to an East Coast-based couple. At Woodside/Braseth, various works by Northwest luminaries like Morris Graves, Kenneth Callahan and Jacob Lawrence had been marked by the telltale red dot.

Co-founded in 2015 by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but now solo produced by the New York-based Art Market Productions, the art fair has become more locally focused since Allen’s death. Ahead of this year’s edition, some expressed concerns about the shorter gallery list, including David Haughton, board chair of Seattle-based Gallery 110. At the fair, Haughton admitted he was pleasantly surprised: There were fewer galleries, he said, but things felt lively and the quality of the art was high, he noted.

Advertising

The booth of New York’s Harman Projects was especially popular, drawing a crowd that spilled out into the aisles waiting patiently for their turn to see the art. Some had traveled from as far as Florida to purchase artwork by Chuck Sperry, famed for his art nouveau-style concert posters for bands like Pearl Jam and The Who.

One stand, Art Unified gallery from Venice Beach in L.A., was also doing well, selling … T-shirts featuring tongue-in-cheek pop artworks by some of the galleries’ artists. “People don’t necessarily want to spend $50,000 on an artwork, but everyone will spend $50 on a T-shirt,” said one of the gallerists to the crowd ($49.95 to be precise).

Still, there were plenty of people snapping up work, said Ryan James of the eponymous Kirkland gallery. “This is our fourth year participating in SAF and last night was our strongest opening for sales,” he wrote in an email.

Seattle Times arts economy coverage Seattle’s vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region. But it faces challenges, including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Times takes an in-depth look at the business of the arts and the arts as an economic driver in our region. We invite you to join the conversation. Send your stories, comments, tips and suggestions to artseconomy@seattletimes.com. More

By 7 p.m., people were jockeying for space at certain galleries and live events, like the pop-up tattoo studio courtesy of U.K. artist Dinos Chapman and a live taping of “Thank You, MS PAM,” the TV show by local art powerhouse Tariqa Waters (aka Ms. Pam). The audience cheered as performers dressed in Barbie-appropriate outfits carried out a dance routine on roller skates. It felt like a party.

Advertising

Other live performances continue throughout the weekend, including dance and music courtesy of experimental art band Light Aloud led by artist Fox Whitney and ceramic demonstrations at the booth of Pottery Northwest. At ArtX Contemporary, local artist Lauren Iida will be creating a 30-feet long “memory net” from paper she’ll be cutting live throughout the weekend.

In a text message after the fair’s Thursday night closing, Dawna Holloway from Georgetown gallery studio e said she hadn’t had time to eat since lunch — a sign of a busy day and a successful night. “All the museum curators were out. Loads of familiar faces as well as loads of new faces,” she texted. “Now I just have to eat, iron something to wear tomorrow … then rehang a few things in the booth in the morning!”

And then the galleries and the performers will do it all over again.

Seattle Art Fair 2023 Through July 30; Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S.; $35 for a single-day ticket (Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.), $65 for a fair pass (includes access on opening night, Thursday, 6-9 p.m.); Lumen accessibility info: st.news/lumenaccessibility; seattleartfair.com More

This story has been updated with the correct state in which Art Market Productions is based and the correct spelling of artist Nina O’Neil’s name.

_____

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.